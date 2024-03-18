Marvel Star Benedict Wong Teases Next MCU Project (Exclusive)

Wong will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the red carpet premiere of his latest project—Netflix's 3 Body Problem—Benedict Wong told us there's "something looming" regarding the return of his character Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme of the MCU.

"I can't really say. It's been awhile," Wong told us of his long-awaited Marvel return. "Something's looming. Something's looming."

Is Strange Academy in the works at Marvel?

There's been plenty of mutterings that a potential live-action adaptation of Marvel's hit comic series Strange Academy could be in the works at Marvel. After all, Wong decides to take America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) under his wing in the closing moments of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to help train her in the ways of all things mystic.

"When I first embarked on the role, we looked at the old source material and it needed an update," Wong previously told Variety of his character's development. "I remember my opening gambit when I was in the trailer and waiting to meet with Kevin and producer Stephen Broussard, and was vehemently not into doing what was in the old source material. And thankfully, neither were they."

He added, "So, we created this no-nonsense, midfield general librarian with hints of Roy Keane [former Manchester United player] in there. This character has progressed now, and I found out when [director] Sam Raimi was on a conference call and talking me through the story. Here was this legend. He said, 'Of course, you're going to be the Sorcerer Supreme,' and as this geek, it's so great what they've done with the character and how he stands toe-to-toe with Doctor Strange."

Unfortunately for fans looking for a guarantee, Marvel Studios boss Brad Winderbaum also recently told us many things are in various levels of development at Marvel Studios. Because the development load is increasing, not everything is guaranteed to get produced.

"We have a new system behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios," Winderbaum told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "We're more like a traditional studio now. We're developing more than we actually will produce. There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen. The world is always chaos. There's always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day."

Wong can be seen in Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. All three projects are now streaming on Disney+.

