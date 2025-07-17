Another Major Marvel Star Joins Nosferatu Director’s Werewolf Movie

The cast of Robert Eggers’ upcoming movie Werwulf is looking more and more familiar, as Willem Dafoe is now in talks to join the cast. According to areport by Deadline, Dafoe may star in the upcoming movie opposite Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Lily Rose-Depp is also in talks to join the cast, making this a Nosferatu reunion. Little is known about Eggers’ Werwulf movie, as it does not seem to have roots as straightforward as the horror remake that brought this cast together last year. However, the movie already has a target release date of Christmas Day 2026. Eggers will co-write the script with another past collaborator, Sjón, and the movie will be produced and financed by Focus Features.

Remaking Nosferatu for a modern audience was reportedly a lifelong dream for Eggers, but he’s not done with horror or creature features yet. Little is known about his werewolf movie so far, except that it will be set in 13th-century England. After the success of Nosferatu, it’s no surprise that Eggers would get the same team together for another period piece like this. Dafoe, in particular, seems to be the director’s muse, appearing in the last three of his four movies.

While most of the Nosferatu cast has since shown up in major franchise productions, Dafoe has been very busy with one-off titles lately. He has four movies in post-production at the time of this writing, and one currently filming. However, it wasn’t that long ago that, Dafoe was doing double duty in the superhero genre, reprising his role as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: No Way Home just as he finished his tenure as the Atlantean Vulko in the DC Extended Universe.

Dafoe definitely doesn’t disdain his time on the glider, frequently assuring interviewers that he’d consider returning as the Green Goblin once again. Late last year, he told Entertainment Tonight that he’d be happy for the chance to work with Tom Holland and the rest of the cast again, and he was glad fans were still celebrating the Spider-Man trilogy he first appeared in. The Multiverse Saga is nearing its big crescendo, which means crossovers like that are only going to get bigger in the next two years. Another appearance by Dafoe is not all that unlikely, especially considering the all-star cast already announced for Avengers: Doomsday.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to Dafoe’s next collaboration with Eggers in just over a year, when Werwulf premieres on Christmas Day 2026. Nosferatu is streaming now on Prime Video, and all of Dafoe’s Spider-Man appearances are streaming now on Disney+.