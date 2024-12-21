Marvel’s Willem DaFoe Had a History With Nosferatu Before the New Movie

The new version of Nosferatu is set to hit theaters later this month, offering a more terrifying take on the 1922 classic. For those already familiar with the cast, the great Willem Dafoe, who played the iconic villain Green Goblin in Spider-Man, is set to play a vampire hunter in the film. As it turns out, the actor isn’t exactly new to this project, having already been involved in the world of Bram Stoker’s Dracula adaptation when he starred in Shadow of the Vampire back in 2000, a film that basically fictionalizes the making of the original Nosferatu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most interesting part, though, is that Dafoe played the iconic vampire character Max Schreck in Shadow of the Vampire. Now, in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake, he brings his experience and versatility to the opposite side of the confrontation. The actor and director have already worked on two projects together, which only strengthened a partnership that Eggers was eager to repeat. It’s unclear whether Dafoe’s previous experience with the world of Nosferatu played a role in his casting (though it’s suggested that it did), or if it was simply the director’s desire to have him in the film. However, one thing is certain – big things are to be expected from this particular performance.

Willem Dafoe’s Journey Through the Gothic Horror Classic Nosferatu

Lionsgate films

Willem Dafoe is already well-known in the Hollywood industry, having started his career in the 1980s and quickly made a name for himself. His most recognizable films include not only the first Spider-Man adaptations (2002-2007) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but also Platoon (1987), Wild at Heart (1990), American Psycho (2000), The Hunter (2011), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), The Florida Project (2017), At Eternity’s Gate (2018), and the more recent Poor Things (2023) and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024). He has also received some Oscar and Golden Globe nominations over time, two of which were for Shadow of the Vampire. So, if there’s one actor perfectly cast for the new production, it’s him.

The 2000 film wasn’t a remake of the classic, but rather a version in which a director, aiming to adapt the tale of Nosferatu, decides to hire a real vampire for the role. The premise was quite intriguing, almost as if responding to the idea that actor Max Schreck – who actually played the vampire in 1922 – was a real creature. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film scored 82%, with many positive reviews, particularly for Dafoe’s performance in the lead role. Eggers, who worked with him on The Lighthouse (2019) and The Northman (2022), had already expressed in an interview with /Film – when the Nosferatu remake wasn’t even in development – that he wanted Dafoe on the project at all costs. From that point on, speculation grew about whether the actor would return to bring the famous Count Orlok to life.

However, when casting began, it was announced that he would portray the opposite of what we saw from him in the 2000s. Instead of playing a vampire, he would now play his enemy, Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, a hunter of the creatures of the night. Eggers told Den of Geek that Shadow of the Vampire didn’t become an issue between the two when developing the character, largely because Dafoe believes the films are very different works, and that’s why he doesn’t connect them at all. In fact, the goal for the new version is to present the story in a much darker and more horrifying tone. Still, Eggers did note that the actor is “familiar with the material and he likes it.”

Helming a remake of Nosferatu had been a long-standing goal for the director, who stated that with this film, he aimed to push beyond the boundaries of his previous works. However, he emphasized Dafoe because Shadow of the Vampire was a very important film for him while growing up, and therefore, working with the actor for the third time is especially surprising, particularly since the star seems to have genuinely enjoyed being part of the project. Also, it appears that the character is one of Eggers’ favorites, and Dafoe mentioned he was especially happy to play him, partly because of this.

What to Expect from Willem Dafoe in the New Nosferatu Remake

focus features

In the 1922 original, Albin Eberhart Von Franz doesn’t appear; Eggers decided to add the character to the story. He was inspired by Abraham Van Helsing, Dracula’s main rival in Bram Stoker’s work. Given that Nosferatu is an adaptation of that story, it makes sense that the director chose to blend in some elements to create his own version. However, while Van Helsing is typically depicted as a doctor carrying a crucifix to ward off the vampire, Von Franz will take a different approach, delving into more occult practices such as rituals. The character was also shaped by references from folklore and literature. “[Dafoe’s] Von Franz has early-to-mid 19th century learned occult knowledge, and I was thinking about Albin Grau, who was a practicing occultist,” Eggers explained.

To get a better sense, in one of the scenes already revealed to the public through an official photo from the film, the professor, who is also considered the “crazy vampire hunter,” can be seen laughing while surrounded by flames in a room resembling a dungeon. Around 2,000 rats were involved in filming the moment, which offers a glimpse into the personality of Dafoe’s character and hints at the intense nature of his clash with Nosferatu. The actor has become well-known for his portrayal of antagonists, and although in the new movie he won’t actually be the villain, seeing him go wild is something that will certainly stand out.

Given that Eggers’ production is already a critical success, it’s quite likely that Dafoe will steal the show.

Nosferatu will hit theaters on December 25, 2024.