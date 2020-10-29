Marvel Studios Art Unites Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross for the First Time

Fans are always eager to learn more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a new book titled The Wakanda Files reveals a multitude of those cool little details and world-building elements that they’re looking for. There’s a little bit of everything in the impressive book, but one of the more interesting images is artwork that gives MCU fans the first-ever pairing of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross (via The Direct). They are working side by side in a lab, and no timeline is given so odds are it’s set before the days Banner became the Hulk. Granted, we’ve seen Betty and Bruce together in the films before, but that was in The Incredible Hulk with Edward Norton in the Bruce role, and since that film, Tyler hasn’t returned to reprise the role of Betty.

That means this is the first time we’ve seen their interpretations of the characters together, and we imagine many fans are hoping that at some point down the line we’ll actually get this pairing onscreen. Fans have loved Ruffalo’s take on Banner and the Hulk, so much so that he’s been a key component of the last few Avengers films.

Endgame introduced fans to the perfect merging of Hulk’s various sides, as he contained all the brains of Banner and the strength of Hulk. He took some damage after bringing back all the snapped heroes, and we’re curious what he’s up to now and how Betty would react to him these days.

You can find the official description for The Wakanda Files below.

“An in-world book from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Wakanda Files—compiled by request of Shuri (Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War) as part of her quest to improve the future for all people—is a collection of papers, articles, blueprints, and notes amassed throughout history by Wakanda’s War Dogs.

In a nod to Wakandan technology, the pages of the book have a printed layer of UV ink with content that is visible only under the accompanying Kimoyo bead–shaped UV light.

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Wakanda has been on the forefront of what is technologically possible. Their ability to stay ahead of the rest of the world is second only to their ability to keep themselves hidden. As the architect behind many of Wakanda’s great advancements, Shuri is constantly seeking ways to improve what has come before. To aid in her search, she researches the past for context, reference, and inspiration by compiling The Wakanda Files.

Organized into areas of study, including human enhancement, transportation, weapons, artificial intelligence, and more, The Wakanda Files trace the world’s technological achievements from the era of Howard Stark and early Hydra studies to modern discoveries in quantum tunneling and nanotechnology, weaving together the stories, personalities, and technology that are the fabric of the MCU.”