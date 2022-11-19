Marvel's Black Panther is the #1 Movie on Disney+, and It's Not Even Close

Marvel Studios finally released their last film in their Phase Four lineup with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever introduced us to a new Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, and it's the character that everyone expected to take up the mantle. We also get introduced to the first live-action interpretation of Namor the Submariner, who was played by Tenoch Huerta, as the sequel's main antagonist. The film handled Boseman's passing with grace and definitely delivered some tear jerking moments. Fans are either preparing for the movie by rewatching the first film, or they loved the sequel so much they're revisiting it to see which was better. Now, it has been revealed that the first Black Panther movie is the number one movie on Disney+ by a huge margin.

According to FlixPatrol, Black Panther is the top film on Disney+, with two animated films taking the following two slots. Coming in at number two and three on the list in Encanto and Zootopia, which makes sense since the streaming service is being marketed for children. Thor: Love and Thunder comes in at number eight and Avengers: Endgame is in the ninth slot. It would seem that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is more than likely the reason for the first film being so high on the streaming list, and hopefully it brings in more success.

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

