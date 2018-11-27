‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Tickets Are on Sale

Get ready to have a practically perfect time at the multiplex next month, because tickets for Mary Poppins Returns are now available!

Tickets for the upcoming Disney film went on sale earlier today, and can be purchased through your preferred movie ticket service. Disney celebrated the occasion with a small teaser video for the film, which features appearances by stars Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel Miranda.

The film will see Blunt stepping into the iconic Julie Andrews role, as she teaches a new generation of Banks children how to find magic in their lives. Miranda will co-star as a lamplighter named Jack.

“[The director] Rob Marshall called me a couple of years ago and pitched it to me,” Blunt told Variety. “The script hadn’t been written and they hadn’t written the songs, they were just crafting a narrative. He explained that this was much more in the same world as the books. It’s set in the ’30s during the Great Depression, which is when P.L. Travers wrote them. It was the idea of having a darker backdrop in which hope could reappear from the skies. I loved the idea and I love and believe in him.

“What he did for me was huge.” Blunt continued. “Having somebody like Julie Andrews, who is iconic, play somebody like Mary Poppins, who is also iconic, it could have felt like I was rolling aside this huge boulder. But Rob made it feel so intimate for me and empowering for me, so I could have my own version of her. I didn’t watch the original during the process. I had a memory of the movie seared into my brain from when I was a child, but I didn’t want the distraction of the amazing Julie’s version of her. I just read the books. This is my interpretation of Mary.”

The cast also includes Emily Mortimer, Ben Winshaw, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and Angela Lansbury.

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on December 19th.