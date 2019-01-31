‘SNL’s Pete Davidson Walked Out of ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

Mary Poppins Returns got plenty of love from the critics, as well as Disney fans of all ages, but that doesn’t mean the movie is necessarily for everyone. Take Pete Davidson for example, one of the stars of Saturday Night Live, who says he walked out in the middle of the celebrated Disney movie.

Davidson is currently at Sundance for a film he stars in called Big Time Adolescence. During an interview with the cast and crew of the film, Variety brought up the topic of reviewing films. Apparently Davidson and co-star Jon Cryer had been sharing their thoughts on recent movies, and it was asked whether or not they would continue doing so.

While Davidson said he absolutely would, he noted that the last movie he saw in the theater wasn’t one of his favorites.

“We just saw Mary Poppins last week,” he said. “I walked out halfway through.”

With the host, and most of his co-stars in disbelief, Davidson just giggled to himself and said that he would “save” the rest of the review for when he and Cryer talked about it. You can watch the interview in the video below.

So Pete Davidson didn’t exactly love Mary Poppins Returns, but that doesn’t mean the film didn’t have plenty of fans. Unsurprisingly, one of these fans was John Krasinski, husband to star Emily Blunt.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Blunt said that Krasinski cried quite a bit during the movie, though he doesn’t do that very often. And don’t think Krasinski’s tears came from watching his wife in action, as it was the early performance of Ben Whishaw that did the trick. His song in the beginning of the movie about the loss of his wife is what put Krasinski over the edge.

“Ben Whishaw’s first song is so gorgeous when he’s talking about the loss of his wife,” Blunt said. “I think [John] sort of cried from then on wards, you know. He’s still crying now. He kept saying, ‘What’s happening to me?’ when he was watching it.”

What did you think of Mary Poppins Returns? Was your reaction more like John Krasinski or Pete Davidson? Let us know in the comments!