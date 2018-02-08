‘Masters of the Universe’: David S. Goyer No Longer Directing

Once again, Masters of the Universe has found itself without a director.

According to Variety, David S. Goyer has passed on the chance to helm Sony’s Masters of the Universe movie, though he will stay attached to the project as an executive producer and screenwriter.

The filmmaker had been in talks with the studio for some time, and he even posted a photo of potential designs for the character Teela just a couple of weeks ago. However, Goyer’s previous commitments presented a scheduling conflict, preventing him from taking on the He-Man franchise.

Goyer had been in talks to direct the film ever since last November, when he turned in a draft of the script and Sony asked him to step behind the camera.

This comes at a difficult time for Sony, as Masters of the Universe is scheduled for release in 2019. The studio was reportedly preparing to recruit actors up until Goyer dropped out.

Unfortunately for He-Man, this is the second director to step away from the Masters of the Universe project. McG was originally attached to helm the movie when it was given a release date, but he dropped out back in April 2017.

Sony now faces an uphill battle as it looks for a new director who can step in and put the film together in time for its release on December 18, 2019.