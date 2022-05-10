Masters of the Universe Movie Directors Tease New Details About Eternia

✖





Masters of the Universe is getting a new movie and the directors of the project just shared news about what their approach to Eternia is going to look like. ScreenRant sat down with Adam and Aaron Nee to talk about their work on The Lost City. The directors will be heading to the realm of He-Man in 2023 when they begin filming the movie for Netflix. There have been a bunch of changes since the creative team picked up the scrip from Uncharted's Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Multiple script rewrites have taken places. To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo was supposed to play Prince Adam, but had to step away from the project last year. Kyle Allen from The Path has stepped in and now everything looks ahead to 2023. Both of the directors thing that they need to get the audience fully invested in the setting of Eternia for this one to really stick.

"It's so important to us that we don't shortchange this material. This is a huge movie, but it feels like it's our baby. It feels like we've got the the kind of closeness and affection that we would have for an indie project," they said. "It's so important to us that we get to take the audience to Eternia in a way where it feels like a rich, well-developed real place, like you are going to a real world and experiencing a real culture. Then also just having the kind of attention to detail for the adventure elements and all of those things and the costuming and the build time for all of those things, nothing is rushed, it's [being] done right."

"I think with Masters of the Universe, for us, from growing up with it, we just wanted to make something that captured that fun and color and bright and vibrance and the empowerment that it gave little kids," Adam Nee previously told the outlet. "We just wanted to capture that. So that's what we hope to have." Aaron Nee added, "Yeah, and Kyle's perfect for it because we also want to take a new audience on this adventure. So we're treating it as an origin story, and Kyle, there's not a more perfect person to come in and embody that."

Netflix describes their animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation series: "The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

