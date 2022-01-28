Masters Of The Universe Live-Action Movie Picked Up By Netflix, Kyle Allen Cast As He-Man

After years in development hell, a Masters of the Universe live-action movie is headed to Netflix, with Kyle Allen (West Side Story) set to appear in the film as He-Man. The film is set to be directed by the Nee Brothers, from a screenplay they wrote with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings writer David Callaham. Based on the animated series and toy line of the same time, Masters of the Universe centers on the war between He-Man (the alter ego of Prince Adam of Eternia, a magical kingdom) and Skeletor, a threat who wants to take control of Eternia’s magic.

The series blends elements of science-fiction with fantasy storytelling, combining high-tech and a world where people ride around on giant green tigers. The original series has spawned numerous spinoffs on TV, film, and in comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most recently, Netflix picked up a series based on He-Man’s cousin She-Ra, as well as a miniseries from showrunner Kevin Smith which connected to the original 1980s continuity. Another animated series, this one rebooting in a new continuity, is coming to Netflix soon.

The series was already adapted to live action in 1987, with a movie that starred Dolph Lundgren as He-Man and Frank Langella as Skeletor. That movie was a failure that helped kill Cannon Films, but for years, Mattel has tried and failed to get another big-budget movie made, occasionally returning to animated form to refresh the brand. There have been a lot of writers attached to the project over the years. David S. Goyer tried his hand early in the process. Christopher Yost also had a crack at it. Even Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum had a go.

To All the Boys star Noah Centineo was cast in the most recent attempt, which was in development at Sony for years. The Nee Brothers were set to direct that version, too, so it seems likely this is an evolution of that version. Back in April, he stepped away from the role, leading fans to wonder if, yet again, the movie would be put back on the shelf.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin. Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel Films.

The film is expected to go into production this summer, according to THR. There is no word yet on an official release date.