Matt Damon Reunites With Bourne Identity Director for New Movie

Matt Damon has officially found another project and he will be working with his The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Damon and Liman are expected to team up on a new film called The Instigators for Apple Original Films with Casey Affleck also attached to star. This will also mark Damon and Affleck's first project together since the latter one an Academy Award for Manchester by the Sea. The Instigators is being written by Chuck Maclean and was being developed for Studio 8 by Jeff Robinov and John Graham. Damon, Robinov, Graham, Ben Affleck and Kevin Walsh will produce the film.

THR describes the film as follows: "Damon and Affleck will play two thieves on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes wrong. The report doesn't reveal much else about The Instigators but it's surly an upcoming film to watch.

Damon will appear next in the upcoming Christopher Nolan directed film Oppenheimer. The cast of the film continues to grow, with recent additions over the last two months including The Boys star Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dane DeHaan, Florence Pugh, and Josh Hartnett. Other members of the all-star cast includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh Benny Safdie, Michael Angarano, Rami Malek, Dylan Arnold , David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Damon. Opening on July 21, 2023, Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

After that the actor is expect to team up with longtime friend and frequent collaborator Ben Affleck on a film that will be based on Nike's shoe deal with the legendary Michael Jordan. Affleck is expected to direct, write, produce, and co-star in the film, while Damon is poised to star, write, and produce. Their film would follow Vaccaro (played by Damon) and Nike co-founder Phil Knight (played by Affleck), in their longshot efforts to sign the rising superstar basketball player to its shoe company in the mid-eighties. The story will focus on Vaccarro's relentless quest to sign Jordan to what was then the third place shoe company, a journey that took him to Jordan's parents, and in particular his powerful, dynamic mother, as well as to former coaches, advisors, and friends. According to the report, Jordan will be referenced in the film, but not seen onscreen.

The project will be inspired by the 30 for 30 documentary Sole Man, which recounted Vaccaro's story. An early incarnation of the script, then titled Air Jordan, was penned by Black List alum Alex Convery. Affleck and Damon are reportedly reworking the script now.

