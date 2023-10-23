Every Movie Leaving Max in November 2023

Some big changes are coming to Max’s streaming lineup in November. On Monday, the Max streaming service released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service over the course of the next month. While there is quite a lot to look forward to in November, that Max newsletter also came with a little bit of bad news. In addition to adding some exciting titles, Max is also set to lose quite a few.
Dozens of movies are exiting Max in November, as well as a handful of TV shows. Most of the TV shows leaving are from AMC+, which had a two-month partnership with Max, lending out some of its popular titles to get people interested in its offerings. Shows like Dark Winds, Killing Eve, and Fear the Walking Dead are leaving Max on November 1st.
The majority of Max’s November exits, however, are feature films. The entire Blade Trilogy is leaving on November 30th, along with most of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Max next month:
November 1
Dark Winds (AMC+)
Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3 (AMC+)
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC+)
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
November 2
300: Rise of an Empire
November 5
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)
November 6
The Host
November 7
Noblesse
We Are Not Done Yet (HBO Original)
November 12
Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)
November 14
TSUKIMICHI – Moonlit Fantasy
November 15
2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)
November 25
The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)
November 30
10,000 B.C.
Absolute Power
Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3
Angels in the Outfield
The Apparition
The Asphalt Jungle
Badlands
Black Sheep
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Breach
Burn After Reading
The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
Cats
Cleopatra
Comedy Knockout
Critters
Critters 3
The Curse of Frankenstein
Dark Shadows
De Blanco La Patuda (aka White is for Virgins)
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Diggers
Disclosure
Doc Hollywood
Doctor Sleep
Dracula A.D. 1972
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Draft Day
The Drop
First Reformed
The Fly (1986)
The Forbidden Kingdom
Freddy vs. Jason
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Friday the 13th (2009)
Gemini
Gone Girl
Green Room
The Haunting
Horror of Dracula
The Hurt Locker
I Origins
If Beale Street Could Talk
Insidious
Into the Forest
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Krisha
Lakeview Terrace
Limitless
Los Dias De La Ballena (aka The Days of the Whale)
Lucas
Lucky You
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Mask
The Maze Runner
The Middle
Moonfall
The Mummy (1959)
Narc
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
The Outsiders
Paid Off with Michael Torpey
Poltergeist (1982)
Pretty in Pink
Private Benjamin
The Purge: Anarchy
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack
Reindeer Games
The Rookie
Safe Haven
The Sea of Trees
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
The Show
Signs
Some Kind of Wonderful
Soylent Green
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Talk Show the Game Show
Team America: World Police
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Urban Cowboy
V for Vendetta
Wild Rose
Young Frankenstein
