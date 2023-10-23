Movies

Every Movie Leaving Max in November 2023

Blade, Poltergeist, and A Nightmare on Elm Street are among the films exiting Max next month.

Some big changes are coming to Max’s streaming lineup in November. On Monday, the Max streaming service released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service over the course of the next month. While there is quite a lot to look forward to in November, that Max newsletter also came with a little bit of bad news. In addition to adding some exciting titles, Max is also set to lose quite a few.

Dozens of movies are exiting Max in November, as well as a handful of TV shows. Most of the TV shows leaving are from AMC+, which had a two-month partnership with Max, lending out some of its popular titles to get people interested in its offerings. Shows like Dark Winds, Killing Eve, and Fear the Walking Dead are leaving Max on November 1st.

The majority of Max’s November exits, however, are feature films. The entire Blade Trilogy is leaving on November 30th, along with most of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Max next month:

November 1
Dark Winds (AMC+)
Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3 (AMC+)
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Interview with the Vampire (AMC+)
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
November 2
300: Rise of an Empire 
November 5
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)
November 6
The Host 
November 7
Noblesse
We Are Not Done Yet (HBO Original)
November 12
Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)
November 14
TSUKIMICHI – Moonlit Fantasy
November 15
2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)
November 25
The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)
November 30
10,000 B.C. 
Absolute Power 
Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3
Angels in the Outfield 
The Apparition
The Asphalt Jungle 
Badlands 
Black Sheep 
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Breach 
Burn After Reading 
The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
Cats
Cleopatra
Comedy Knockout
Critters 
Critters 3 
The Curse of Frankenstein
Dark Shadows 
De Blanco La Patuda (aka White is for Virgins) 
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Diggers
Disclosure
Doc Hollywood
Doctor Sleep 
Dracula A.D. 1972 
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Draft Day 
The Drop 
First Reformed 
The Fly (1986)
The Forbidden Kingdom 
Freddy vs. Jason 
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare 
Friday the 13th (2009)
Gemini 
Gone Girl 
Green Room 
The Haunting 
Horror of Dracula 
The Hurt Locker 
I Origins 
If Beale Street Could Talk
Insidious 
Into the Forest 
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 
Krisha 
Lakeview Terrace 
Limitless
Los Dias De La Ballena (aka The Days of the Whale) 
Lucas 
Lucky You
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
The Mask
The Maze Runner
The Middle
Moonfall 
The Mummy (1959)
Narc
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter 
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors 
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master 
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
The Outsiders 
Paid Off with Michael Torpey
Poltergeist (1982)
Pretty in Pink
Private Benjamin 
The Purge: Anarchy 
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack
Reindeer Games 
The Rookie 
Safe Haven
The Sea of Trees
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
The Show 
Signs
Some Kind of Wonderful
Soylent Green
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Talk Show the Game Show
Team America: World Police
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Urban Cowboy 
V for Vendetta 
Wild Rose 
Young Frankenstein

Are you disappointed to see these movies leaving Max? Let us know in the comments!

