Every Movie Leaving Max in November 2023

Some big changes are coming to Max’s streaming lineup in November. On Monday, the Max streaming service released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service over the course of the next month. While there is quite a lot to look forward to in November, that Max newsletter also came with a little bit of bad news. In addition to adding some exciting titles, Max is also set to lose quite a few.

Dozens of movies are exiting Max in November, as well as a handful of TV shows. Most of the TV shows leaving are from AMC+, which had a two-month partnership with Max, lending out some of its popular titles to get people interested in its offerings. Shows like Dark Winds, Killing Eve, and Fear the Walking Dead are leaving Max on November 1st.

The majority of Max’s November exits, however, are feature films. The entire Blade Trilogy is leaving on November 30th, along with most of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Max next month:

November 1

Dark Winds (AMC+)

Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3 (AMC+)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC+)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

November 2

300: Rise of an Empire

November 5

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)

November 6

The Host

November 7

Noblesse

We Are Not Done Yet (HBO Original)

November 12

Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)

November 14

TSUKIMICHI – Moonlit Fantasy

November 15

2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)

November 25

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)

November 30

10,000 B.C.

Absolute Power

Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3

Angels in the Outfield

The Apparition

The Asphalt Jungle

Badlands

Black Sheep

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Breach

Burn After Reading

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Cats

Cleopatra

Comedy Knockout

Critters

Critters 3

The Curse of Frankenstein

Dark Shadows

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White is for Virgins)

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Diggers

Disclosure

Doc Hollywood

Doctor Sleep

Dracula A.D. 1972

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Draft Day

The Drop

First Reformed

The Fly (1986)

The Forbidden Kingdom

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gemini

Gone Girl

Green Room

The Haunting

Horror of Dracula

The Hurt Locker

I Origins

If Beale Street Could Talk

Insidious

Into the Forest

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Krisha

Lakeview Terrace

Limitless

Los Dias De La Ballena (aka The Days of the Whale)

Lucas

Lucky You

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Mask

The Maze Runner

The Middle

Moonfall

The Mummy (1959)

Narc

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

The Outsiders

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Poltergeist (1982)

Pretty in Pink

Private Benjamin

The Purge: Anarchy

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack

Reindeer Games

The Rookie

Safe Haven

The Sea of Trees

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

The Show

Signs

Some Kind of Wonderful

Soylent Green

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Talk Show the Game Show

Team America: World Police

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Urban Cowboy

V for Vendetta

Wild Rose

Young Frankenstein

