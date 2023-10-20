The Nun II Gets Max Streaming Premiere Date

Over the past decade, few horror franchises have captivated the public's attention like The Conjuring, which most recently expanded with the film The Nun II, a thrilling experience that landed in theaters just last month. The effectiveness of the franchise has seen audiences revisiting the series to get prepared for Halloween, and now Max subscribers can add The Nun II to their watchlist, as it will be debuting on the service just next week. Fans can currently also watch The Conjuring, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun, and all three Annabelle films on Max. The Nun II hits Max on October 27th.

Per press release, "The Nun II, the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe, which this year celebrates its tenth anniversary. 1956 -- France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

"Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, joined again by Jonas Bloquet as Maurice, along with Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Bonnie Aarons, surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

"Michael Chaves directs, from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper, with a story by Cooper, based on characters created by James Wan & Gary Dauberman. The Safran Company's Peter Safran and Atomic Monster's James Wan produce, continuing their collaboration as filmmakers on all of the previous Conjuring films. New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster / Safran Company production, The Nun II, which was released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures."

While The Nun II is assuredly the latest expansion of the franchise, it's not the only way that the core series is expanding.

Earlier this year, Max announced that a TV series inspired by The Conjuring was on the way that was set to expand the franchise further and into an all-new platform. No details on that project have been announced in regards to what its narrative might explore. Another continuation that fans are looking forward to is The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth entry in the proper series. With the writers' and actors' strikes delaying a number of projects, no substantial updates on that movie have been given in recent months.

The Nun II premieres on Max on October 27th.

Will you be checking out the film on Max? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!