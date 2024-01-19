McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Dawn of Justice Batman Figure Pre-Orders Launch Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Batman fans have yet another DC Multiverse figure to collect, and it's one that many have been waiting for. A figure based on Ben Affleck's Batman from the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is expected to launch today, January 19th, at 9am PT ./ 12pm ET. After that time, you should be able to find it here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

Leaks have suggested that the figure will include swappable hands, batarangs, and a grapple launcher in addition to an art card and base. Note that McFarlane Toys previously launched a Batman set as part of the Warner Bros. 100th anniversary celebration, and it includes 6 action figures from WB Batman films and a working Bat-Signal.

The DC Multiverse Batman The Ultimate Movie Collection includes 7-inch Batman figures based on the Batsuits worn by Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Robert Pattinson, and George Clooney in their respective films Batman (1989), The Dark Knight, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Batman Forever, and The Batman. The set also comes with a light-up Bat-Signal that includes 4 interchangeable Bat-Symbol discs and a detailed gargoyle base. Though many of the figures appear to be slight upgrades from previously released versions, they do include fabric capes this time around. The addition of the Bat-Signal with lenses that represent each Batman is also a nice touch.

The set is very difficult to find at the $119.99 retail price at the moment, but a listing is currently available here a on Amazon.

Could Ben Affleck Come Back For The Dark Knight Returns?

The idea of Ben Affleck in the popular story isn't lost on the fandom. Kevin Smith talked about the possibility of the star coming back for The Dark Knight Returns on his podcast last year. The longtime comic book fan and creator told fans that it just makes a bit too much sense. Just this year, Affleck had a part in The Flash as Bruce Wayne again. He's said he wouldn't return. But, anything is possible in a multiverse…

"I know Ben loves The Dark Knight Returns in a big bad way," Smith said. "Like most of us do, but like... all through [filming] Chasing Amy he read that on the floor of my condo; he slept on the couch and s**t. And he was always like 'Why can't somebody do this as a f*****g movie?"

"And you know, when Zack [Snyder] did BvS, he got damn close: he got to wear the outfit [Bat-Armor] and s**t, there were elements of Dark Knight Returns... So I can't imagine if somebody backed up a money truck ten years from now, and said to a f*****g nearly sixty-year-old Ben Affleck 'Do you want to do The Dark Knight Returns?' He might say 'Yeah,' and that would be glorious," he added. "But for right now he had to put the cowl away, and he seems to have had a good time doing it."