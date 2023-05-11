McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs Wave 2: LOTR, Goonies, and The Hangover

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier this year, McFarlane Toys broughtr back their Movie Maniacs lineup from the late '90s and early 2000s, expanding beyond horror with a collection that includes a wide range of pop culture characters. As we saw in the wave 1 Warner Bros. 100th anniversary collection, they aren't even confining Movie Maniacs to actual movies with the addition of Ted Lasso. Wave 2 is movie focused however, with new WB100 additions that include Gandalf from Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings films, Alan Garner from The Hangover, and Sloth from The Goonies.

Unfortunately, these are 6-inch posed figures, meaning that they don't feature much (if any) articulation. However, they do include loads of detail along with a scenic backdrop for display and a certificate of authenticity. Some even include accessories. Pre-orders for the new Movie Maniacs figures can be found via the links below, Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

As noted, one of the highlights of the first wave of Warner Bros. 100th anniversary Movie Maniacs figures is Ted Lasso. Yes, Ted Lasso airs on Apple TV+, but the show is produced by Warner Bros. Television, so the beloved character played by Jason Sudeikis is taking his place alongside other WB greats in the Movie Maniacs lineup like Bugs Bunny (dressed as Superman), Harry Potter, and The Wicked Witch of the West. Pre-orders for each of the new figures can be found via the links below.

When unveiling the new centennial logo for the WB 100th anniversary (which took place on April 4th 2023), Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group noted the following:

"We're so excited to kick off the activities around this historic anniversary and share this commemorative logo with our fans and content partners around the centennial celebration of one of the world's greatest entertainment studios. Throughout Warner Bros.' history, its films and TV shows have been recognized as the gold standard of storytelling, and it was important to us to highlight the fact that telling stories that move the world is at the heart of everything we do."