MCU Fan Art Imagines Adam Driver as The Fantastic Four’s Mr. Fantastic

Adam Driver has been heavily rumored to play Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot set in the MCU, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet. Driver is one of many names that have been rumored for the Fantastic Four movie, with Margot Robbie, Mila Kunis, and many more being eyed. Not much is currently known about the MCU's Fantastic Four movie other than that it will be directed by Matt Shakman, and we can expect news to be released a little closer to San Diego Comic-Con. Even though nothing has been confirmed regarding Driver's casting, one fan is so excited for the actor to take the role that he created a new piece of fan art that shows how the actor could look as Mr. Fantastic. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @SavageComics created a new design that shows how Driver could look as Mr. Fantastic. In the fan art, Driver gets transformed into Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, and is equipped with the classic Fantastic Four look.

You can check out the Fantastic Four fan art below.

The Fantastic Four Will Be Very Important in the MCU Going Forward

While updates on The Fantastic Four reboot have been few and far between, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed they will be an important part of the franchise going forward and updates will be coming sooner rather than later. Based on his remarks, we can likely expect the nature of the characters and their influence to span multiple entries in the overall mythology of the franchise.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

The Fantastic Four movie is expected to hit theaters on February 15, 2025.

