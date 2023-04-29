Mila Kunis Says She Knows Cast of Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot

Earlier this year, Mila Kunis was spotted having lunch with WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman shortly after the filmmaker was named director of Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot. Because the film is being actively developed at Marvel Studios, fans quickly started to speculate as to the actor's involvement in the film, with the latest rumors even suggesting she could be playing a gender-swapped version of Ben Grimm.

Fast forward to Friday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the late-night host asked the actor head-on if she'd be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately for those hoping to see her in the film, the That 70s Show star said she won't be appearing in the movie.

"Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that's in the industry, you're going to start working together according to the Internet," Kunis said during the interview. "[Shakman and I] went out to a deli and had lunch together, and somehow the next day I was in Fantastic Four. I am not in Fantastic Four, but I know who is. And I don't want to get in trouble by the Mouse, so none of you are going to find out."

Who's on the new Fantastic Four cast?

No member of Marvel's First Family has been confirmed by the studio, though previous reports said the film is looking to cast Sue Storm first. When we spoke with Marvel boss Kevin Feige last year, the producer said the cast would feature a mix of A-list talent and Hollywood newcomers.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces)," Feige said. "I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gor in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

The film is being directed by Matt Shakman from a script by MCU newcomers Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. The Fantastic Four movie is currently slated to hit theaters on February 15, 2025.

