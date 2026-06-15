MCU Fans Think Avengers: Doomsday Just Accidentally Revealed A Huge Doctor Doom Twist

A new Marvel reveal has set MCU fans into a frenzy of excitement because of what it might mean for Avengers: Doomsday. So far, Doomsday‘s marketing has been beset by leaks (both legitimate, as in the case of the first trailers), and obviously fake. In today’s world of engagement as currency, veracity of information is a thing of the past, and so-called scoopers have weaponized monetization policies to flood feeds with disinformation dressed up as spoilers, as well as some legitimate spoilers. It’s a minefield, but some of the older scoop sources remain just about trustworthy. Which is where the new Doomsday information comes from.

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On Reddit, LEGO scooper BrickTap reshared a post from Instagram user Max Baut, who frequently shares details of upcoming LEGO drops, and included one Marvel set that immediately turned the heat of speculation up. According to Baut, in January 2027, as part of a wider LEGO and Marvel release schedule (which also includes a LEGO debut for Jeff the Landshark, a Symbiote Suit Spider-Man, and Scarlet Spider, excitingly), a Thor vs Doctor Doom Mechs set is to debut. Given past speculation on Doombots appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, this has led to speculation that this is one of the first Avengers: Doomsday set reveals for 2027. And crucially, the set also reveals the inclusion of a “Female Doom” minifigure, seemingly confirming another major Doomsday rumor.

Avengers: Doomsday Could Include Multiple Versions of Doom

Speculation on Avengers: Doomsday – and particularly around Robert Downey Jr’s return as the legendary Marvel villain – has been loud in the absence of any major official reveals. First came waves of rumors that Doom would be revealed as a multiverse variant of Tony Stark, explaining Downey Jr’s casting (which seems unlikely), and alleged concept art was used to suggest that Doom would be teaming up with some powerful MCU heroes on his quest to halt the multiverse’s implosion. Whether either of those proves to be true, time will tell, but one rumor that persisted was that multiple versions of Doom would appear in Doomsday.

It’s important to clarify that the Thor vs Doom Mechs set isn’t confirmed in the original posts to be tied to Avengers: Doomsday, but that hasn’t stopped it being reported as much widely on social media – and reacted to by fans as if it’s guaranteed. The coincidence of the reported release’s timing is enough to raise eyebrows, of course, assuming the information is accurate, but LEGO has revealed sets that are more like legacy celebrations of comics storylines at the same time as major movie releases, and other toy makers follow a similar approach at times. Naturally, the lack of nuance on social media means lots of fans are absolutely certain this means there’s a female Doom in Doomsday. It wouldn’t be completely outrageous though…

Given that we already know that Doomsday will take place over three different universes (at least), the idea of Doom being egotistical enough to bring together an army of different versions of himself from other doomed universes isn’t exactly outside the realms of possibility. On top of that, multiple variants would fit with the idea that Doomsday could have retained some of the plot details from The Kang Dynasty, which we knew was going to feature multiple different Kangs. Sometimes-accurate scooper Daniel RPK has previously talked about multiple Dooms appearing, including a female variant, which would fit with the LEGO leak details.

There are several major Doctor Doom variants in Marvel Comics, including wilder options like Dinosaur Doctor Doom and the popular Doom 2099. There isn’t really a notable like-for-like female version of Doom, bar some minor multiverse variants and Valeria von Doom becoming his heir in an alternate universe and wearing a costume as Marvel Girl that mirrored her “uncle’s” look. So this would be largely unprecedented, but that doesn’t make it any less likely. For now, we’ll have to see both whether the set is actually from Avengers: Doomsday, or is a huge coincidence (given it apparently releases within a month of Doomsday‘s theatrical debut) and whether the Female Doom actually makes it into the movie.

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