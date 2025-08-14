Avengers, X-Men, & Fantastic Four Battle Doombot Army in Epic Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art

The Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and even more heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe come together in this incredible new fan art imagining the battle of 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios has already announced several exciting heroes set to return in Doomsday, the Russo brothers’ next MCU crossover event. They’ll be banding together to take on Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, and this promises to be an epic battle that has now been depicted in some striking new art.

Shared by @70.6ix and @welove_marvel, this new art brings together many of the confirmed heroes for Avengers: Doomsday, as well as some that have been heavily rumored to be returning. The scene depicts these characters not only battling each other and Doctor Doom, but also a legion of Doombots – Doctor Doom’s robotic army from Marvel Comics. Some of the MCU’s biggest battles and set pieces are expected for Avengers: Doomsday, and this art showcases exactly what this could look like.

The art sees confirmed heroes such as Shang-Chi, the Fantastic Four, members of the Thunderbolts, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Shuri’s Black Panther, Ant-Man, and a number of X-Men taking on Doombots. Several rumored characters also show up, including Daredevil, Deadpool, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Doctor Strange, Wolverine, Spider-Man, and more. If Avengers: Doomsday includes all these characters, the Phase 6 movie promises to be the MCU’s biggest crossover event yet – even larger than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. made his first uncredited appearance as Doctor Doom in The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ post-credits scene, suggesting his iteration of the masked supervillain has a prior connection to Earth 828’s Fantastic Four. This makes the debut of Marvel’s First Family even more exciting, and makes us even more excited to see Doomsday pay off this tag and the end-credits scene of Thunderbolts*. This saw a version of the Fantastic Four’s ship, the Excelsior, appear in the skies of Earth 616. How the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom will travel the multiverse hasn’t yet become clear.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, and will be followed by a sequel, Avenger: Secret Wars, on December 17, 2027, which will conclude the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Secret Wars is expected to end in a “reset” of the MCU into a singular timeline, explaining the integration of multiversal groups of X-Men and Fantastic Four into the MCU’s main continuity. This implies Doomsday and Secret Wars will see Doctor Doom and Marvel’s heroes fighting to stop incursions from destroying the multiverse, which promises some epic battles to come.

Are you excited to see the MCU’s heroes battle Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments!