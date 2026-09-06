MCU Report Reveals Wednesday Star In-Talks For Major Role & Fans Know Exactly Who She Should Play

Marvel is casting a ton of roles for the upcoming slate of new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. At San Diego Comic-Con, the company announced the casting of the new Black Panther with David Jonsson. At D23, Marvel announced the first casting choices for the new X-Men movies, with Maya Boyd (Storm), Inde Navarrette (Rogue), Christopher Abbott (Professor X), and Kit Connor (Cyclops) joining Sadie Sink (Jean Grey) and Samara Weaving (Emma Frost). Adam Driver was also cast to play Mister Sinister (Nathaniel Milbury). Since then, more and more names have been rumored to be joining the new world of the MCU.

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According to MyTimeToShineHello on X, the MCU is eyeing Wednesday star Emma Myers for a “HUGE MCU role.” The account then asked who the commenters thought she could play.

Emma Myers is being eyed for a HUGE MCU role.



Who do you want her to play? pic.twitter.com/MjBr2BVCts — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 6, 2026

MCU Fans See Wednesday Star as a Perfect Marvel Character

Image courtesy of Netflix

When looking through the comments, there was one big choice that a lot of people came up with, and it is honestly perfect casting. The biggest choices for many commenters were either Gwenpool or Spider-Gwen. While Spider-Gwen is likely still under the control of Sony, the original Gwenpool is named Gwendolyn Poole, a young woman from the real world who loved reading comics. She ended up being transported into the Marvel Universe. Knowing everyone’s secret identities, powers, and weaknesses, she used this knowledge to become a hero. Gwenpool was also a member of the West Coast Avengers along with current MCU stars like Kate Bishop and America Chavez.

However, there are other fans who want to see her playing Spider-Gwen, who is still rumored to be getting a Sony animated movie. Spider-Gwen was also a big part of Miles Morales’ life in his animated movies, and while there are rumors that Miles might be coming to the MCU, there has been no word on whether Sony will allow Spider-Gwen to make the jump as well.

That said, there are some incredible suggestions, and one of them is something that Marvel needs to consider. There are already rumors that the MCU will age up Franklin Richards, as it is doing with Black Panther. One interesting move could be having Doctor Doom recreate Battleworld as he did in the comics, with him and Susan Storm married and their kids being Franklin Richards and Valeria Richards. When the world reverts to normal, Franklin could remain aged up, and Valeria could then be added to the Fantastic Four’s family as Reed and Susan’s second or adopted child.

shes definitely playing Valeria richards i see everyone thinks Gwen Stacy though pic.twitter.com/WSPS67w8Z0 — NITTERS (@alex_cocx) September 6, 2026

Other suggestions include Kitty Pryde, who really needs to be part of the new X-Men team, Jubilee, Mary Jane Watson, and Black Cat. Emma Myers enjoyed her breakout role in Wednesday, where she played Enid Sinclair, the blonde-haired, bubbly roommate of Wednesday Addams. While she seemed like the perfect girl, she ended up revealing herself to be a werewolf. She also appeared in A Minecraft Movie in 2025, which earned her a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award.