Doomsday Reshoots Reportedly Add Audience Pleaser Scene But Fans Are Hoping for Different Things

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in December, and Marvel went back in and did some reshoots to finish things up before locking the movie down. While this might cause some fans to panic, it is not unusual for a giant blockbuster such, and it is especially normal for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. There are always a few things that need to be fixed, altered, or added after the original test screenings of the film. However, in this case, it appears there was something new added to the project, and based on at least one scooper, it is something that should make the MCU fanbase happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daniel RPK posted on X that the Disney reshoots are now officially finished. He then added, “They added one scene that will make a lot of people happy, that’s for sure.” While he left it at that, many fans began to speculate on what this scene actually is.

Doomsday reshoots are officially done.



They added one acene that will make a lot of people happy that's for sure. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 6, 2026

What Could Marvel Have Added to Avengers: Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The biggest wish from most fans who responded to the post is that Marvel added Wanda Maximoff to Avengers: Doomsday. This is no surprise since the traumatic experience she went through in WandaVision led to her full heel turn in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Wanda sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold, it wasn’t the redemption that many fans believe she deserved after all she went through. The upcoming VisionQuest might not have Wanda in it at all, but without allowing her story to finish, the MCU will have failed the Scarlet Witch.

One fan commented on X, “And if it’s not Wanda, we’re rioting against you.”

And if it’s not Wanda we’re rioting against you pic.twitter.com/zjk7jtmYwI — Taxxis (@taxxis_goose) September 6, 2026

While most people have commented that they want to see Wanda back, at least one explained how it could happen and why it could be a perfect addition to the new movie. They responded, “Wanda’s resurrection so Doom can use her power to create a Hex-like Battleworld.”

Wanda’s resurrection so Doom can use her power to create a Hex-like Battleworld — CanaryCroft (@canary_khan) September 6, 2026

Not everyone immediately went to Wanda Maximoff, though. One MCU fan wanted to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine get into the movie, saying they heard Jackman and Elizabeth Olsen were headed to London, where the movie was being shot.

Guessing a wolverine or wanda scene? Saw they were on flights to London👀 — Snack Jones (@snaccjones) September 6, 2026

Thanks to the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there will always be people who are looking to get more Spider-Man in any MCU movie. One commenter said the best thing that could happen here is if “We are getting 3 Spider-Men back again.” Looking at everyone wanting Spider-Man back, it seems the majority want to see Tobey Maguire return for the movie, which has already been rumored before the reshoots started.

We are getting 3 spidermans back again pic.twitter.com/jKedOGB7h3 — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) September 6, 2026

Even more incredible are the fans who have started flooding into the post demanding to see Brie Larson back in Avengers: Doomsday as Carol Danvers again. One wrote, “The only thing that will make people happy,” and then posted a clip of Carol turning into Captain Marvel.

A única cena que deixará as pessoas felizes pic.twitter.com/Z9GY7SMG5z — SwiftPoi☁️ (@SwiftPoirot) September 6, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, so fans don’t have much longer to wait to see the first part of the new MCU crossover event that is going to change everything about Marvel movies.