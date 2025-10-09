MCU Villain Missing For 8 Years Finally Returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photos

Tom Holland isn’t the only Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran returning for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The upcoming film is set to feature multiple familiar faces, including Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. A classic member of Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery is coming back as well. Michael Mando first portrayed Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion, in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Though that film’s post-credits scene seemed to tease a role for the character in a sequel, it’s been years since fans last saw Gargan in the MCU. That’s set to change in Brand New Day, and now people have gotten their first look at Mando on set.

On X, the account MCU Film News shared photos of Mando on location to shoot scenes for Brand New Day. In the images, the actor is wearing an all-white outfit and can be seen sitting on what appears to be a helicopter. There isn’t much context for what the scene entails; they seemingly were taken between takes, as Mando is seen smiling and laughing with members of the crew. Check out the images in the space below:

First look at Michael Mando on the set of ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ in Basingstoke. pic.twitter.com/OjxxkWKsqg — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) October 9, 2025

What Is Scorpion’s Role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Scorpion is just one villain who’s set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film is rumored to feature multiple foes, some of whom will have smaller roles as part of a montage showcasing with Peter Parker has been up to since the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Speculation that made the rounds late last month suggested Scorpion would not be one of the “main villains,” implying that the character will not have much screen time. Should that rumor pan out, it would be disappointing since Scorpion is a classic Spider-Man adversary who could be the focus of a film — especially after Homecoming laid the groundwork for that dynamic.

Since joining the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast, Mando has teased his MCU return on social media, hinting at his character’s new costume. Based on the comics covers he’s been highlighting in his posts, some fans believe Mac Gargan will become the MCU’s version of Venom. A piece of the symbiote that bonded with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock exists in Earth-616 (as seen in the No Way Home post-credits scene), which feels like a thread that should be followed up on at some point. It’s possible the symbiote finds its way to Mac, attracted to his rage and bloodlust for revenge on Spider-Man. This would allow the MCU to bring Venom to the fold without rebooting Eddie Brock so soon after Hardy’s Venom trilogy wrapped up.

Mando’s outfit is notable because in the MCU, prisoners at Rikers Island have been seen wearing similar-looking garbs. What Mando is wearing bears resemblance to his costume in the aforementioned Homecoming stinger. This scene might be part of a prisoner transfer gone wrong, with Scorpion orchestrating an escape by helping crash the helicopter. That could be the setup for an action set piece where Spider-Man arrives on the scene and tries to wrangle the escapees.

Hopefully, Scorpion’s role in Brand New Day isn’t as small as the rumors indicate. It’ll be interesting to see if any more set photos of Mando emerge, which may shed light on how he factors into the movie. As the film makes its way through production, fans have been treated to various unofficial videos and photos that tease action sequences that take place through the streets of New York City. Marvel, of course, tries to keep as much under wraps as possible, but it’s hard to keep everything hidden when photographers are keeping an eye on filming. Maybe the next wave of images will show Scorpion in action.

