Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Videos May Spoil a Major Action Sequence

New set photos and videos from the production of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day have revealed the upcoming 2026 movie will include an epic action sequence. Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man next year after a five-year hiatus from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joined this time by director Destin Daniel Cretton, who is bringing his signature practical effects and high-octane action experience into the all-swinging, wall-crawling sequel. After Spider-Man: No Way Home saw everyone in the world forget Peter Parker, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will take the Avenger back to basics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Filming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicked off on August 3, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland, which has been transformed into New York City for some of the upcoming sequel’s action sequences. In new set videos and photos from Brand New Day’s production, Tom Holland’s stunt double can be seen swinging around explosive scenes in the Spider-Man suit, hinting at a key action sequence taking place in the upcoming movie. There is speculation this scene could see Spider-Man chasing Frank Castle’s Punisher (Jon Bernthal), who, in turn, could be going toe-to-toe with the Scorpion (a returning Michael Mando).

Check out some set photos and videos shared on X below:

web swinging rehearsal on the brand new day set today.@SpiderMan_Newz pic.twitter.com/w8MG2a2kFX — Logan8885 (@Logan8885_) August 5, 2025

Spider-Man EXPLOSION SCENE which was only filmed ONCE! pic.twitter.com/L3c8dTSlFQ — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) August 5, 2025

While there were initial concerns that Spider-Man: Brand New Day would capitalize on the success of the multiversal No Way Home storyline by taking Peter Parker even further into the Spider-Verse, these have now been put to rest. Brand New Day is instead grounding Spider-Man as a friendly, neighborhood hero, working anonymously in New York City with nobody remembers his true identity. Brand New Day will bring Peter Parker face-to-face with Frank Castle’s Punisher and Bruce Banner’s Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who will make his first appearance in the MCU since 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Jon Bernthal originally debuted as Frank Castle in Daredevil season 2, part of the Defenders Saga on Netflix. The Defenders Saga was confirmed to be MCU canon in early 2024, bringing Bernthal’s roles in Daredevil and his own The Punisher spinoff into the MCU’s official timeline, and allowing him to join the MCU proper in Daredevil: Born Again. Bernthal is currently filming his own Special Presentation as the Punisher – also expected to release in 2026 – which will perfectly set up his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he will initially be pitted against both Spider-Man and the Hulk.

Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo will be joined by the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Michael Mando in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while there are hopes other New York-based heroes will also be making appearances. There has also been speculation that iconic Marvel Comics supervillain Mister Negative could have a role in the upcoming sequel, informed by the suspected appearance of the Inner Demons’ logo in set photos. Brand New Day is currently scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, and promises to be Spider-Man’s most action-packed but grounded MCU movie yet.

