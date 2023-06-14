Mean Girls Is Rising Through the Netflix Top 10

The love for Mean Girls is as strong today as it was nearly 20 years ago when the film was released. The now-classic high school comedy from Tina Fey has spawned a Broadway musical version, and that musical is on its way to getting its own film adaptation. Not to mention the fact that the original movie is still getting a lot of attention on streaming services. Mean Girls has been a regular on PlutoTV's comedy channel and is now making some big waves on Netflix.

Since being added to Netflix's streaming roster this month, Mean Girls has been a steady presence on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Wednesday's edition of the list shows the beloved Lindsay Lohan comedy rising into the top five for the first time.

Mean Girls is currently in the fifth overall position on the rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list, behind a couple of popular animated films and fellow comedies Zookeeper and We're the Millers. The past few days have seen Mean Girls steadily climbing up from the lowest ranks of the list, so it won't be too surprising if we see it move even higher in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!