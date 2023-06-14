Mean Girls Is Rising Through the Netflix Top 10
The love for Mean Girls is as strong today as it was nearly 20 years ago when the film was released. The now-classic high school comedy from Tina Fey has spawned a Broadway musical version, and that musical is on its way to getting its own film adaptation. Not to mention the fact that the original movie is still getting a lot of attention on streaming services. Mean Girls has been a regular on PlutoTV's comedy channel and is now making some big waves on Netflix.
Since being added to Netflix's streaming roster this month, Mean Girls has been a steady presence on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Wednesday's edition of the list shows the beloved Lindsay Lohan comedy rising into the top five for the first time.
Mean Girls is currently in the fifth overall position on the rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list, behind a couple of popular animated films and fellow comedies Zookeeper and We're the Millers. The past few days have seen Mean Girls steadily climbing up from the lowest ranks of the list, so it won't be too surprising if we see it move even higher in the coming days.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."
2. The Angry Birds Movie
"Sentenced to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island."
3. Zookeeper
"A devoted zookeeper's animal friends rally together and offer their best advice to help him win back the woman who broke his heart."
4. We're the Millers
"In debt to a drug lord, a desperate pot dealer recruits a fake family to help smuggle a large stash of weed across the border in their unassuming RV."
5. Mean Girls
"After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cody gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them."
6. Forever My Girl
"A young musician leave his fiancee at the alter to pursue fame and fortune, then returns home nearly a decade later, hoping to win her back."
7. The Choice
"A bachelor's rocky first encounter with his new neighbor leads to a passionate love story filled with hope and hardship. Based on Nicholas Sparks' novel."
8. Funny People
"A cantankerous movie star rediscovers stand-up comedy – and the benefits of meaningful relationships – after he gets diagnosed with a fatal illness."
9. Stronger
"Upon losing his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Jeff Bauman navigates the incident's overwhelming aftermath in this true story-based drama."
10. The Kingdom
"Facing pushback and deadly risks, a squad of FBI investigators travels to Saudi Arabia to find those responsible for a devastating terrorist attack."