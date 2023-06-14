New Nimona Trailer Released by Netflix

Get ready for an unconventional adventure, because the latest look at Netflix's Nimona movie has arrived. On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first full trailer for Nimona, the animated adaptation of N.D. Stevenson's beloved webcomic, which served as his senior thesis in art school and was eventually collected into a graphic novel in 2015. After a handful of teasers and one delightful clip, the Nimona trailer showcases the heartfelt and wacky exploits of Nimona (Chloe Grace Moretz) and Lord Ballister Blackheart (Riz Ahmed).

Why was Nimona cancelled?

The film adaptation of Nimona was originally created and developed by Blue Sky, which was officially shuttered by Disney in 2021, leading Disney to ultimately cancel the film. The film was reportedly 75% finished, but still required another ten months of production, which has since been completed.

"Nimona's always been a spunky little story that just wouldn't stop," Stevenson wrote when Netflix saved the film. "She's a fighter…but she's also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix."

What is Nimona about?

In Nimona, Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren't the heroes everyone thinks they are. But as small acts of mischief escalate into a vicious battle, Lord Blackheart realizes that Nimona's powers are as murky and mysterious as her past. And her unpredictable wild side might be more dangerous than he is willing to admit.

"When I heard about this story, I just felt an instant connection to it and to Ballister, and I think others will too because most of us have known what it's like to be on the outside," Ahmed recently told Netflix's TUDUM. "That's what Ballister is really dealing with, a sense of being an impostor who so badly wants to prove he's worthy of this institution. But of course, what you realize by the end is that you don't get your sense of worth from other people telling you what you're worth. You have to think for yourself and live by your own values."

What do you think of the first full trailer for Nimona? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Nimona will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 30th.