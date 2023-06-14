Netflix Is Opening a Restaurant With Food From Their Shows

Fans will soon be able to taste the foods from some of their favorite Netflix shows. Fans of the long-running Chef's Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and other culinary programs can soon attend Netflix Bites, which is being called "an elevated dining experience" by the streamer. Chefs from these various Netflix shows will be cooking up delicious dishes at the limited-time pop-up restaurant when it opens on June 30th in Los Angeles. A special dining menu will be created, and even some fan-favorite mixologists will be on hand to mix those drinks.

The full list of Netflix chefs participating in Netflix Bites includes Curtis Stone (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Dominique Crenn (Chef's Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Rodney Scott (Chef's Table: BBQ), Ming Tsai (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Ann Kim (Chef's Table: Pizza), Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Bakes), Jacques Torres (Nailed It!) and Andrew Zimmern (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend).

Mixologists from Netflix's Drink Masters feature Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien and Kate Gerwin.

"Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome. The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I'm wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing NETFLIX BITES to life," said Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone.

"Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows," said Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products. "From episode to entrée, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus."

Netflix Bites at Short Stories Hotel is set to open on June 30 for a limited run in Los Angeles at 115 S. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036. The restaurant will be open from 5-10 pm seven days a week. On Saturdays & Sundays, it will offer a brunch menu from 10 am-2 pm.

