Original Mean Girls Star Teases Return for Upcoming Musical Movie

The cast of Paramount's Mean Girls musical movie has been coming together over recent months, but one of the big questions for fans of the original film is who from the original cast will return. Thus far, only Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are set to return but another original cast member is teasing that they could return as well. Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 film told People (via Just Jared) that there have been talks about him appearing in the movie.

"There's some talks going on about certain things," Bennett teased. "Let's just say that."

He also reflected on his role in the original film and how it changed his life by launching his own career.

"[It was] so fun to be a part of a movie like Mean Girls, where so many people have such a good reaction and such a heartwarming feeling when they think about our movie, because it changed their lives in so many ways. It changed my life."

What do we know about Mean Girls the movie musical?

The film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical was first announced in 2021. It was previously announced that the film will star Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Far From Home) as Cady, the role originated by Lindsay Lohan in the film. The cast will also feature Reneé Rapp (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, a role she also played on Broadway as well as Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey (Broadway's A Strange Loop) as Damian. Avantika (Senior Year), Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) have also been cast, as has The Office alum Jenna Fischer, and Mad Men star Jon Hamm.

Will the Mean Girls Music Change in the New Movie?

The Broadway show's music was created by Jeff Richmond who recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming film, and teased some changes to the Broadway songs.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond explained. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

Nadina Hassan, who plays Regina George in the touring version of the musical, added, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Mean Girls musical.