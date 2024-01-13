Mean Girls Leads Holiday Weekend Box Office

Paramount's Mean Girls musical movie leads the box office in its opening weekend. The new Mean Girls movie is headed toward a debut weekend total of $31.5 million despite the winter weather encouraging people to stay home or closing down theaters altogether in significant swaths of the country. Mean Girls – a film adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical based on the original Mean Girls movie from 2004 – has been warmly received by critics. The Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Preserving the essence of the original while adding a few new wrinkles -- not to mention musical numbers -- Mean Girls is a sweet (if slight) update with an outstanding cast."

Also opening this week is The Beekeeper, the latest film from Suicide Squad director David Ayer, which is set for a $19 million debut. The Beekeeper, starring Jason Statham, has also done decently with critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes Critical Consensus reads, "Cheerfully undemanding and enjoyably retrograde, The Beekeeper proves that when it comes to dispensing action-thriller justice, Statham hasn't lost his sting."

Also at the box office this holiday weekend is Wonka, which is looking at a third-place finish in its fifth weekend, followed by Anyone But You in fourth place. Illumination's Migration will fill out the top five. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.