Mean Girls Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Mean Girls hit theaters this week and the movie finally has a Rotten Tomatoes score. Over on the review aggregator, Mean Girls debuted with a 71 on the old Tomatometer. That's about what observers expected from a retelling of a beloved millennial classic. Now, with Y2K styling all the rage among Zoomers, the question is will the kids show up to the theater. Mean Girls hasn't been shy about getting that trailer out in front of his many eyeballs as possible. There of been tie-ins, a light Promo tour, and even a single for the movie starring Megan Thee Stallion and Renee Rapp. With such a barren landscape at the theater, Paramount is hoping that a little nostalgia can carry this one to new heights.

Another thing the studio has to feel good about is the performance of female – oriented stories last year at the movies. The biggest story of 2023 at the cinema had to be Greta Gerwig's Barbie. A celebration of femininity coupled with some banger songs and more celebrity appearances than you can shake a stick at. (Some similar vibes are going on here with the color palette and the songs being touted.) Or, you could look over at Taylor Swift's success with The Eras Tour. Fans of all ages flock to the theater to see a concert series that a lot of them had already been to see in person. So, with the wind at it's back, Mean Girls is trying to keep the girl power rolling into 2024.

The first reviews are in for #MeanGirls – currently it's Fresh at 71% on the Tomatometer, with 21 reviews: https://t.co/as7Kzm0tNm pic.twitter.com/urDiVb0egu — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 10, 2024

Mean Girls Changes Some Songs Around

If you're going into Mean Girls thinking that it will be exactly the same as the Broadway production, think again. The composer for the movie, Jeff Richmond, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about some of the changes they've made to the Broadway songs. It turns out some of those musical numbers needed a little refresh for a theatrical audience.

"What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score — in a good way — and [give] the movie a fresher palette," Richmond told the outlet. "To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row center at a Broadway theater or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

The Regina George for the touring version of the musical, Nadina Hassan, had some comments as well, "We're one of just a handful of girls who get to play these roles professionally and at this level, and that's such a blessing. Because now, when the movie comes out, what we've done will also get to be shared with so many other people who maybe weren't able to come see us on tour or weren't able to go see the Broadway cast. I always feel so lucky to just be a part of this legacy."

Mean Girls Is Back In A Big Way

Paramount Pictures released an official description for the new Mean Girls movie: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Mean Girls struts into theaters on January 12th.

Will you be checking out Mean Girls this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!