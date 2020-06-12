Russo Brothers Offering Chance to Attend World Premiere of Tom Holland's Cherry

✖

The Russo Brothers are going All In as a means to support the fight against world hunger. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, revealed that they are taking the All In Challenge and offering one lucky fan who supports the causes a chance to attend the World Premiere of Cherry, starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Donations via the official All In Challenge landing page will earn donors entries into the contest, with their money going towards Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

"We have accepted the All In challenge, we are all in," Anthony Russo said.

"Across the globe, we have all been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another," Joe Russo added. "At the end of the day, we have to realize we are in this together." As a result, they are using this opportunity to donate the cost of airfare, hotel, seats at the premiere, and other expenses for the winner of this All In Challenge initiative's specific event. They went on to challenge Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

See the announcement of the All In Challenge opportunity from the Russo Brothers in their Instagram post below. To enter to content and support the charities benefiting from this effort, head over to the official All In website.

Joe Russo previously talked to ComicBook.com about Cherry, a film which is expected to arrive this year but might be pushed to 2021 due to delays filmmakers are facing around the world. "I think it's an Oscar worthy performance," Russo said. "I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

The project was nearly complete, as of April 2020. "We're in post," Joe Russo said prior to his AGBO Films banner dropping Extraction on Netflix. "We've been editing remotely with our editor. We're just about to lock picture, and start music and sound on it so it'll be ready in a few months. The question is, what's the market going to be? Where we are going to be? When are movie theaters going to reopen? There's a lot of questions that need to be answered before we release it."

