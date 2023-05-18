Meg 2 Mocks The Little Mermaid in Hilarious New TV Spot

Warner Bros. Pictures is getting ready to release the upcoming sequel to The Meg, and they have already begun to market the film. From everything we saw in the first trailer, Meg 2: The Trench looks like it will up the ante from the first film. As we see in the first trailer, Jason Statham returns as Jonas Taylor, and he's ready to take on an ever-bigger version of the Megalodon shark. As we said earlier, marketing for Meg 2: The Trench has begun, and they released a funny new TV spot that takes aim at the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid.

You can check out the TV Spot below.

This summer, magic awaits under the sea. #Meg2 🦈 pic.twitter.com/uPn0JZ1yiQ — Meg 2 Movie (@MegMovie) May 18, 2023

Meg 2: The Trench Director Talks Upcoming Film

"A lot of it is respecting The Meg, and trying to make sure it's a great Meg film," director Ben Wheatley shared with ComicBook.com about the new film. "And as you can see from the movies I've made, they're not necessarily, it's not ... when you go and do Doctor Who, I don't completely change it because I wanted to do it. I didn't want to necessarily make it something completely different that nobody recognized, you know? So there's that element of back and forth."

He continued, "But it's an opportunity to do action on such an insanely large scale, that it's just unbelievable. From doing Free Fire, which was, I thought, was all my Christmases came at once in terms of action, this is just unbelievable. And just doing the storyboards for it, just thinking and going, 'Oh,' it's just ... I feel a heavy responsibility for it, to make sure that it kind of delivers on all the, to all the big shark fans out there."

What is The Little Mermaid remake about?

The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel (Halle Bailey), the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy.

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26th while Meg 2: The Trench will be released on August 4th!

What do you think think about the Meg 2 promo? Are you excited for both films? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!