Meg 2: The Trench Trailer Officially Released

This summer will see a lot of movie fans heading to the beach, but Warner Bros. is giving us plenty of reasons to stay out of the water, thanks to the first trailer for Meg 2: The Trench. The original The Meg landed in theaters back in 2018 and took in $530.2 million worldwide, leading to the reveal that the shark-based adventure would be getting a followup. While the coronavirus pandemic understandably impacted the development of the sequel, finally getting an official look at the terror that lurks beneath the ocean's surface will have fans excited about the all-new adventure. Check out the first trailer for Meg 2: The Trench below before it lands in theaters on August 4th.

Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with Meg 2: The Trench – where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!

Not only are fans excited to reunite with various figures from the first film to see them tackle with an even bigger threat, but longtime horror fans are looking forward to see director Ben Wheatley jump into this world, having previously delivered much smaller and more intimate tales of terror. The filmmaker previously described what his approach would be to wading into the waters of big-budget horror.

"A lot of it is respecting The Meg, and trying to make sure it's a great Meg film," Wheatley shared with ComicBook.com in 2021 about the new film. "And as you can see from the movies I've made, they're not necessarily, it's not ... when you go and do Doctor Who, I don't completely change it because I wanted to do it. I didn't want to necessarily make it something completely different that nobody recognized, you know? So there's that element of back and forth."

He continued, "But it's an opportunity to do action on such an insanely large scale, that it's just unbelievable. From doing Free Fire, which was, I thought, was all my Christmases came at once in terms of action, this is just unbelievable. And just doing the storyboards for it, just thinking and going, 'Oh,' it's just ... I feel a heavy responsibility for it, to make sure that it kind of delivers on all the, to all the big shark fans out there."

Meg 2: The Trench lands in theaters on August 4th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!