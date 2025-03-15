3 Megan Fox Horror-Thrillers You Can Stream on Netflix Right Now

When you think of Megan Fox, some of her roles that come to mind probably include Transformers or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among other hits. However, Fox has been known to dabble in all things horror as well. Going all the way back to 2009, you likely remember her explosive performance in Jennifer’s Body alongside Amada Seyfried. Due to the film’s popularity, Diablo Cody has even mentioned that she would be interested in a Jennifer’s Body sequel. While she sent chills up our spines as a possessed girl going after her high school’s male population, Fox didn’t decide to limit herself to the horror genre over the years, playing in various thrillers and TV sitcoms over the years.

If you are both a Netflix subscriber and a Megan Fox fan, perhaps you’ve been wondering how you can return to the feeling of pure terror you felt the first time you watched Jennifer’s Body. From a spine-tingling android gone wrong to a dead husband’s twisted plan, you will find that there are several binge-worthy Fox horrors waiting to be consumed. Here are three movies you can stream on Netflix right now that feature Fox in a mind-blowing horror role.

Subservience

AI is now at the forefront of many conversations in our current society and has inserted itself into art, technology, and more. In Subservience, Megan Fox appears as an AI SIM named Alice who starts out in a family caretaker role but slowly begins to gain awareness. If you enjoy horror movies with a rich background story and a slow burn with an immense payoff, this one may just be for you.

Subservience follows a father named Nick (Michele Morrone) who is at risk of losing everything as SIMs begin to take over the workforce in many areas. The SIMs work as highly trained surgeons, staff at restaurants, and even child carers. The movie sets the scene from the start: as Nick struggles with the drama surrounding his job and a long wait for his wife Maggie to receive a heart transplant, he will have to rely on Alice to help with his children and tasks around the house. But what will happen when Alice starts to fear being replaced as the “mother” of the family and things turn deadly? This is a tale of AI-gone-wrong that you don’t want to miss with an outstanding performance by Fox, who plays into the robotic eeriness so well.

Till Death

Till Death takes the terrifying reality of a controlling relationship one step further when Emma (Megan Fox), a woman cheating on her husband, is forced into being handcuffed to her husband’s corpse. Yes, you heard that right. Fox plays a brilliantly clever woman pushed into a survival situation as she realizes that her husband Mark (Eoin Macken) set the whole scene for her downfall.

Emma is faced with an entire host of trials that her husband set up for her after his suicide – a cold house, hidden clothing, and calls made to some individuals who wish her harm. And don’t forget the fact that she’s forced to fight for her life while dragging around her husband’s body, making this thriller full of disturbing twists and turns. As Emma faces the terror of her situation and is left to do some intense problem-solving, you’ll be sitting at the end of your seat and cheering for the movie’s heroine.

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Midnight in the Switchgrass is memorable to many Megan Fox fans not just because of its crime-fueled intensity as Fox takes on an FBI role, but also because this is where Fox would meet her future partner while filming, Machine Gun Kelly. Fox plays as an FBI agent named Rebecca Lombardo alongside agent Karl Helter (Bruce Willis) who begin investigating missing and murdered women in a small town in Florida. However, due to the risks that Lombardo takes on the job, Helter leaves the case and is joined by Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch) in the investigation.

When Lombardo and Crawford’s paths are crossed with a serial killer, they are met with the reality that they will have to find him before more lives are lost, including that of a teenager named Tracey Lee (Caitlin Carmichael). More terror sets the scene when Lombardo is eventually abducted by the killer and has to do whatever she can to escape and save lives. This one is a real nail-biter that casts Fox in a role of bravery that you won’t soon forget.