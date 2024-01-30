Diablo Cody Plans to Bring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried Back for Jennifer's Body Sequel, Prequel or Musical (Exclusive)

Diablo Cody has made it clear that she wants to do a Jennifer's Body sequel – and it seems like she plans to bring back original film stars Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried!

The latest script by Cody (Juno) is for the new movie Lisa Frankenstein, "A coming of RAGE love story about a teenager (Ant-Man 3's Kathryn Newton) and her crush (Cole Sprouse), who happens to be a corpse." Mixing female teen angst with supernatural horror is what helped make Cody one of the freshest voices in Hollywood in the 2010s, so naturally Lisa Frankenstein's press tour is sparking all kinds of new questions about Jennifer's Body 2.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at the Lisa Frankenstein press junket, Diablo Cody revealed that she wants Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox back for a sequel, prequel, or even a musical that is set in the universe of Jennifer's Body:

"I mean I would love to bring Megan and Amanda back – that would be ideal," Cody told CB's Chris Killian, before adding "I want to go back to that world so badly that I've thought of various permutations that we could do. Like we could do a prequel; we could do a sequel; we could do a musical. I'm like 'Anything anyone wants to do, I'm down. I just need to find the right partner."

Cody also told Bloody Disgusting that "I am not done with Jennifer's Body. I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do and that hasn't really happened yet. I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars."

The Jennifer's Body Resurgence Is Here

Cody also spoke to BD about the change in perception about Jennifer's Body, 15 years after it flopped:

"I mean, it's gotten progressively happier for me. At first, I was like, I was excited about it obviously, but I was also a little bit salty because I remember thinking, well where was this audience when the movie came out," Cody said. "It was a critical, commercial failure. I was pretty humiliated to be perfectly honest with you. It was a rough experience having that movie come out. It was rough for me, it was rough for Megan… [then] people started suddenly talking about it like it was a good movie, which I had thought all along. At first, I just thought, oh where was this audience when I needed it and then I realized they were like… seven. And then some people who maybe didn't appreciate it at the time have come around and now I'm just like, there's no saltiness, now I'm just happy."

Megan Fox said in 2021 she could see a Jennifer's Body TV reboot – now that so many people are finally feeling it. Amanda Seyfried hasn't been committed to new material – but has been enjoying the film's resurgence and helping to pioneer that kind of female-led project. So a reunion of some sorts between the trio isn't out of the question.