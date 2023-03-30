Megan Thee Stallion In Talks for Uncut Gems Director's New Netflix Movie

The Safdie Brothers are starting to ramp up rounding out their next film's cast after the announcement that they will reteam with Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler. Netflix will distribute the new movie from the Safdie Brothers, and now it's been revealed that one of the biggest hip-hop artists will be joining the untitled movie. According to Deadline, Megan Thee Stallion, a.k.a. Megan Pete, has joined the untitled movie in an undisclosed role alongside Sandler. The plot details for the film are being kept somewhere in Howie Blingz's jewelry store, but Sandler has previously revealed that it involves returning to the world of sports memorabilia. Megan Thee Stallion joining the project should come as no surprise as the hip-hop star has been slowly dipping her feet into acting with projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, P-Valley, and Good Girls.

During a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sandler confirmed that he is "going to do another movie with the Safdie brothers." This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given how well-received their first partnership was. Unfortunately, Sandler didn't elaborate on the new project.

"They're working hard on it," he said of the Safdies. "Their work ethic is bananas. They're always working, always writing, always thinking. I don't know what I can tell you, but it's gonna be very exciting. It's different. But I don't want them to ever say, "What the hell did you tell him that for?' So I'll just let them talk [about it]."

There are no currently no other details available on the project just yet regarding the new Sander/Safdie film other than what's stated. With that being said, we'll have no shortage of the actor between now and the arrival of that next Safdie project. Sandler released two new films on Netflix last year. Hustle, a movie about a basketball scout trying to strike gold with an unproven player, is currently streaming after hitting the service this summer. Later in the year, Sandler can be seen in the movie Spaceman, alongside The Batman star Paul Dano.

Sandler also has Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to one of the most-watched Netflix movies of all time being released this weekend. The comedy follow-up will see Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reuniting on-screen once again.

What do you think about Megan Thee Stallion joining the new film from the Safdie Brothers? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!