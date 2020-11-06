Michael Bay in Talks to Direct Remake of Danish Thriller Ambulance

✖

Superstar director and producer Michael Bay is in talks to adapt Ambulance, a Danish thriller set to begin production in January. The movie has jumped the queue a bit, as his next movie was planned to be Black Five, an original idea he is developing as both a film and a video game. It may be that Ambulance is simply easier to make given the restrictions of the pandemic and how difficult it is to film right now. While Bay has an overall deal with Sony, who are likely to pick this movie up, especially given that Bay is coming off of the hit Bad Boys For Life, Ambulance doesn't yet have a studio attached.

The film centers on a bank robbery gone wrong, in which a down-on-his-luck veteran is recruited into the crime by his brother. When things go sideways, they end up hijacking an ambulance, and hashing out years of conflicts while trying to make their way to freedom.

The news has been largely covered by the international press, since the original film is Danish and has had some Hollywood buzz for a while. According to Discussing Film, Project X -- a new production company that's also doing Scream 5 and Stephen King's The Long Walk -- will produce the film, with Project X's James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Bradley Fischer on board.

Frequent Bay collaborator Ian Bryce (6 Underground, Transformers: The Last Knight) will also serve as produers on the film, along with Good Universe, and the original film's producers, Tomas Radoor and Rene Ezra.

Whenever Bay steps behind the camera to direct a new film, it's a big deal -- but Discussing Film also notes that the next calendar year will see a few Bay-produced projects hitting theaters, including A Quiet Place: Part II and the pandemic-themed thriller Songbird, starring Riverdale star KJ Apa.

Bay's involvement in future Transformers movies is up in the air; after years of being one of the most critically-reviled, financially-successful franchises in Hollywood, Bay took a break from Transformers and let somebody else oversee the Bumblebee movie after his last two installments had a sharp, downward trend at the box office. Bumblebee was a fan- and critical-favorite, but still didn't come close to the heights of Bay's most popular Transformers installments, leaving everyone involved somewhat at a loss as to what direction the movie franchise might be headed next. He is, however, still attached as a producer. Besides A Quiet Place and Songbird, Bay will produce a new Transformers movie and The Forever Purge in the next two years.