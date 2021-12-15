Michael Bay’s New Thriller Ambulance Delays Release Date

Michael Bay’s next movie is getting pushed back by a few months, but that might actually turn out to be a good thing. Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was supposed to hit theaters in February of next year. However, a move by another studio opened up a prime release date in the spring, and Universal quickly swooped in to scoop up the real estate.

Sony moved the Brad Pitt-starring Bullet Train off of its April 8, 2022 release date in favor of a summer debut. Once the date was vacated, Universal moved Ambulance in to take over the date. April 8th is the weekend before Easter weekend, a much more popular release window than the previous February date.

While the word “delay” has a bit of a negative connotation, this is the kind of move that shows a studio has confidence in a movie. Taking something from a barren February and pushing it into a prime spring weekend can be a big deal for a movie, and hopefully result in a much bigger box office haul.

You can check out the official synopsis for Ambulance below:

“In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t – his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal; Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score, the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.

“But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.”

Bay directed Ambulance from a screenplay written by Chris Fedak. The film is based on a 2005 Danish thriller of the same name, written by Laurits Munch-Peterson and Lars Andreas Pederson.

