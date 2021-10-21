Michael Bay’s Ambulance Trailer Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal Released

Michael Bay is known for helming lots of big, star-studded movies ranging from Bad Boys to Armageddon, and he’s back with his first flick since 2019’s 6 Underground. Bay’s next movie is Ambulance, a remake of a Danish thriller that’s set to star Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell, Moses Ingram, Remi Adeleke, Wale Folarin, Cedric Sanders, Jackson White, Colin Woodell, and Olivia Stambouliah. The first official trailer for the movie was released today, and it sees Gyllenhaal and Abdul-Mateen II as adoptive brothers who team up for a bank heist.

You can view the trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Universal Pictures’ official description for Ambulance here: “In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t – his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal; Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score, the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.

But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González; Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen.

Ambulance is produced by Michael Bay, p.g.a., Bradley J. Fischer, p.g.a. (Zodiac, Shutter Island) for New Republic Pictures, James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, 2022’s Scream), and William Sherak (Ready or Not, 2022’s Scream) for Project X, and Oscar® nominee Ian Bryce (Transformers franchise, Saving Private Ryan). The screenplay is by Chris Fedak (Prodigal Son, Chuck), based on the original story and screenplay for the 2005 Danish thriller by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Michael Bay again, as well as an incredibly talented cast and crew in Ambulance,” Adeleke (Transformers: The Last Knight, 6 Underground) previously said in a statement. “I grew up inspired by action films like Bad Boys and The Rock. They played a huge role in my aspirations to be part of special operations. So, to now be a part of the same catalogue that inspired me is a very exciting full-circle moment.”

Ambulance is hitting theaters on February 18th.