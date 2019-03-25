‘Kill Bill’s Michael Madsen Arrested After Car Crash

Michael Madsen, a veteran actor known for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s movies, was reportedly arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The actor, whose work includes Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight, and Reservoir Dogs, was reportedly still behind bars as of early Monday morning, after being charged with misdemeanor DUI.

As TMZ is reporting, Madsen reportedly got into a single-car crash on Sunday evening, hitting a pole with his car in Malibu. L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies reportedly arrived on the scene, and administered a field sobriety test to Madsen, who reportedly “smelled of alcohol”. The actor’s blood alcohol level was reportedly at .10, which is well over the legal limit of .08. Madsen’s bail has reportedly been set a $15,000.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is not the first time that Madsen has gotten in trouble for driving under the influence, as the actor was arrested for a DUI in Malibu in 2012. At that time, his blood alcohol level was at .21, nearly three times the legal limit, and he ultimately entered a 30-day rehab afterwards. According to USA Today, he had also previously been arrested several months prior after a drunken fight with his teenage son.

Tarantino fans will know Madsen best for his roles as Budd in Kill Bill, Joe Gage in The Hateful Eight, and Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs. Outside of working alongside Tarantino, Madsen is known for roles in Sin City, Donnie Brasco, Die Another Day, and Thelma and Louise. He is next set to appear in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he will be playing a character inside one of the film’s fictional television shows.

“My character is the sheriff in the town where that show is. … So there’s a lot of research that went into this.” Madsen told Wingman Magazine (via Joblo) last year. “Quentin and I talk about TV Westerns until the end of time. If you bring up any episode of The Rifleman, even before you’re finished describing the episode Quentin immediately knows what you’re talking about. It’s wonderful to talk to someone like that, especially these days because if you ask actors today if they’ve seen The Big Valley, they look at you and go, ‘What?’”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will land in theaters on July 26th.