DC Fans Want Michael Keaton for Batman Beyond Movie After His Oscar Moment
Batman fans are hoping to see Michael Keaton return for a Batman Beyond movie in the new DC Universe.
For many, Michael Keaton is the definitive Batman; in fact, many more aren't quite ready to let Keaton leave the role. Decades after debuting as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's Batman (1989), the Oscar-nominated actor reprised the role in 2023's The Flash. He was then set to return yet again in Warner Bros.' Batgirl, something fans will now never see given the studio's decision to cancel the completed movie in return for a tax write-off.
After a mega-viral appearance at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this month, many are still holding out hope Keaton will return and play an older version of Bruce Wayne in a new Batman Beyond project. But would Keaton ever do it? On a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Keaton said he's never going to close the door on the role.
"I don't think about it much," Keaton admitted on the podcast, "Never say never, I don't think. Everything depends upon something else."
Do It Now
Now would be the best possible time for @JamesGunn to cast Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne in a Batman Beyond movie. 😉 pic.twitter.com/fd1kA28DtY— Jack Fisher (@MarvelMaster616) March 11, 2024
Big Brain Idea
If James Gunn were smart, he’d sit down with David Zaslav and convince him to pay back the tax write off for Batgirl so it can be released and then follow it up by resurrecting the Batman Beyond movie with Michael Keaton.
Big brain idea. pic.twitter.com/ExezvmzZS1— Matt 🌿 (@hxll_mxtt) March 12, 2024
Bring It On
“Would you watch a Batman Beyond movie with Michael Keaton in it?”
Me… pic.twitter.com/R9qOQLE9VF— Back In My Day (@DayBackin) March 11, 2024
Let Him (Cook)
See how quickly Michael Keaton became Batman again…he could do this for Batman Beyond and I feel we should let him. pic.twitter.com/o9zR7LEN5J— Sidneigh Joel Stokes (@TheSidJoShow) March 11, 2024
Incredibly Exciting
Open message to James Gunn: a BATMAN BEYOND film with Michael Keaton struggling to move past the demons of his decades long career as Batman while passing the baton to the next Dark Knight would be an incredibly exciting film. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/8URn7T1eaB— Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) March 12, 2024
Perfect
Michael Keaton would be perfect as the older Bruce Wayne from Batman Beyond. pic.twitter.com/jW2FLsj9Ei— Steve Sellers (@Shadewing) March 11, 2024
The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.
