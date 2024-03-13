DC Fans Want Michael Keaton for Batman Beyond Movie After His Oscar Moment

Batman fans are hoping to see Michael Keaton return for a Batman Beyond movie in the new DC Universe.

By Adam Barnhardt

For many, Michael Keaton is the definitive Batman; in fact, many more aren't quite ready to let Keaton leave the role. Decades after debuting as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's Batman (1989), the Oscar-nominated actor reprised the role in 2023's The Flash. He was then set to return yet again in Warner Bros.' Batgirl, something fans will now never see given the studio's decision to cancel the completed movie in return for a tax write-off.

After a mega-viral appearance at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this month, many are still holding out hope Keaton will return and play an older version of Bruce Wayne in a new Batman Beyond project. But would Keaton ever do it? On a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Keaton said he's never going to close the door on the role.

"I don't think about it much," Keaton admitted on the podcast, "Never say never, I don't think. Everything depends upon something else."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

