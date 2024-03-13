DC Fans Want Michael Keaton for Batman Beyond Movie After His Oscar Moment

For many, Michael Keaton is the definitive Batman; in fact, many more aren't quite ready to let Keaton leave the role. Decades after debuting as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's Batman (1989), the Oscar-nominated actor reprised the role in 2023's The Flash. He was then set to return yet again in Warner Bros.' Batgirl, something fans will now never see given the studio's decision to cancel the completed movie in return for a tax write-off.

After a mega-viral appearance at the 96th Academy Awards earlier this month, many are still holding out hope Keaton will return and play an older version of Bruce Wayne in a new Batman Beyond project. But would Keaton ever do it? On a recent episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Keaton said he's never going to close the door on the role.

"I don't think about it much," Keaton admitted on the podcast, "Never say never, I don't think. Everything depends upon something else."

