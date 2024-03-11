Oscars 2024 Gifts Viewers a Twins Reunion With Schwarzenegger and DeVito Roasting Batman

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito once infamously played long-lost brothers in Ivan Reitman's 1988 comedy Twins. But for DC fans, the two legendary actors also have one very important thing in common. Both Schwarzenegger and DeVito played Batman villains on the big screen. DeVito starred opposite Michael Keaton in 1992's Batman Returns, playing the Penguin. Schwarzenegger portrayed Mr. Freeze in 1997's Batman & Robin, squaring off against George Clooney's caped crusader.

When the duo of actors came out onto the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, it seemed like they were just playing up a Twins reunion. However, their bit quickly took a turn, aiming at Batman and their shared grievances against him. When DeVito said that the two of them were presenting together "for a very obvious reason," Schwarzenegger simply replied, "We both tried to kill Batman."

The joke continued on as they talked about the different ways their respective Batmen killed them in their movies. When DeVito says he was pushed out of a window, Schwarzenegger asks where he can find the Batman who did it. DeVito pointed out into the audience, singling out Michael Keaton.

"You have a lot of nerve to show your face tonight," Schwarzenegger told Keaton, who stared back up at them. "Son of a bitch."

You can check out the full exchange in the video below!

"Twins" co-stars and former Batman villains Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito joking berate Michael Keaton from the #Oscars stage. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/JrWvwP7VlO — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

Is a Twins Sequel Still Happening?

There was supposed to be a sequel to Twins in the works, with Schwarzenegger and DeVito both reprising their roles. Tracy Morgan was actually set to play the third brother, and the film was going to be called Triplets.

Unfortunately, that movie no longer appears to be moving forward. Ivan Reitman passed away back in 2022, and his son, Jason Reitman, didn't have any interest in pursuing the project.

"Jason Reitman f---ed it up!" Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died. His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea,' and put a hold on it. I'm developing another movie with Danny; he's so much fun to work with and so talented."