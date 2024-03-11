Morbius: Even Michael Keaton Didn't Understand His Vulture Post-Credits Scene

Morbius featured two post-credits scenes, both of which featured Michael Keaton's Vulture from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite Morbius being set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The appearance was confusing to fans, as there can be a bit of narrative confusion in regards to multiverses and which versions of characters exist in which franchises, with Keaton himself recently expressing he didn't quite understand what he was doing there in the first place. The actor did, though, put some faith in his collaborators in that he knew they were looking toward the future of the franchise, despite there being no significant momentum behind Vulture's potential return.

When asked by the Happy Sad Confused podcast about if he knew what his post-credits scenes were about, Keaton admitted, "No, no idea. None. Zero. I mean, they said 'Okay' ... and even they couldn't quite explain it. They said, 'Look, let me just kind of tell you,' and I go, 'I really don't quite know what you're talking about or even who some of these people are,' and he said, 'Okay, let me explain,' but it was complicated because, obviously, they were looking down the road. They said, 'Here's more work, here's what's going to happen here,' and I go, 'Okay. I'm in, let's just try it.'"

Not only was Keaton confused, but so were audiences, as the film was attempting to weave together the overall events of Sony's Spider-Man Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From an outside perspective, the MCU and SSU theoretically unfold in the same world, though they failed to feature major connective tissue that confirmed this notion. In fact, a post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage saw Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock transported to the MCU, implying they are separate worlds, while a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home featured Brock being sent back to the SSU.

The Morbius post-credits scene features Keaton's Vulture appearing in the SSU and meeting up with Jard Leto's Morbius, with Vulture sporting the wings he made in the MCU version of the character and offering Morbius to join him to "do some good," while also speculating that Spider-Man has something to do with being in this new universe. The obvious implication is that this was meant to set up a Sinister Six film, but with no update on a Morbius sequel or a Sinister Six movie being confirmed, fans have been left to wonder how Vulture got his MCU wings or how he knew Spider-Man was involved in anything, especially given that No Way Home featured Spider-Man's identity being wiped by Doctor Strange's spells.

With a Kraven the Hunter movie set to be released this year, it's possible we could get more clues building towards a Sinister Six movie, but with Madame Web's disappointing reception from both audiences and critics earlier this year, Sony's Spider-Man Universe might be facing some challenges in the future.

