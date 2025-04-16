Michelle Trachtenberg’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg, the beloved actress known for her roles in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Gossip Girl. At just 39 years old, Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment on February 26, 2025. Initially, the cause of death was undetermined due to her family’s objection to an autopsy for religious reasons. However, on April 16, 2025, Deadline reported that Trachtenberg’s cause of death had been revealed. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to People that Trachtenberg died from complications of diabetes mellitus, ruling her death as natural.

Trachtenberg had faced significant health challenges in the years leading up to her death. She underwent a liver transplant in late 2024 and had been candid with close friends about her struggles, according to People. Sources described her as reclusive and battling serious health issues, noting that she appeared pale and gaunt.

Despite these challenges, Trachtenberg addressed public concerns about her health in January 2024, posting a selfie on Instagram with the caption: “Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar.”

Following her passing, tributes poured in from co-stars and fans alike. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played her older sister on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, shared an emotional message on Instagram. She posted a photo of the two together, quoting a poignant line from the series finale: “Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live.”

Rosie O’Donnell, who starred alongside Trachtenberg in Harriet the Spy, also honored her memory, saying simply and powerfully: “I loved her very much. She was a great talent and a kind soul.”

Trachtenberg made a name for herself in the early part of her career by appearing on the hit Nickelodeon sitcom The Adventures of Pete & Pete, appearing in 14 episodes as the quirky Nona F. Mecklenberg. After her appearance in that series, Trachtenberg stuck with Nickelodeon, playing the title role in the 1996 feature Harriet the Spy. She would go on to have starring roles in other notable ’90s movies including Disney’s Inspector Gadget in 1999 ahead of her next major role, Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In the 2000s Trachtenberg would continue to act on the big and small screen, including roles in HBO’s Six Feet Under and Gossip Girl. One of her final roles was a guest appearance in the animated revival of Harriet the Spy.