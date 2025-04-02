Michelle Trachtenberg’s Most Iconic Movie Finally Returns to Streaming

The world lost a star in late February, as beloved actress Michelle Trachtenberg died at the young age of 39. Known to many as Dawn Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or Georgina Sparks from Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg had a career that spanned nearly her entire life. She was a fixture for Millennial audiences especially, thanks to her emergence as a child star in the 1990s and her transition to genre hits like Buffy. The news of Trachtenberg’s passing was a gut-punch, but many have been honoring her life and legacy by revisiting her best on-screen performances.

One such performance came in 1996’s Harriet the Spy, the family film from Nickelodeon that helped launch Trachtenberg to stardom. Recently, tracking down Harriet the Spy online hasn’t been easy, as it hasn’t been on any of the biggest streaming services. That changed this week, making Harriet the Spy much more accessible than it has been in a while.

On April 1st, Harriet the Spy was added to the streaming lineup on Paramount+, the service that houses most of Nickelodeon’s archives. With the film now available on such a prominent streamer, fans of Trachtenberg’s can now revisit her earliest and most popular movie role.

New on Paramount+ This Month

Harriet the Spy is just one of dozens of movie titles that were added to the Paramount+ lineup on April 1st. You can check out the full list of those new arrivals below.

