Michelle Trachtenberg’s Most Iconic Movie Finally Returns to Streaming

The world lost a star in late February, as beloved actress Michelle Trachtenberg died at the young age of 39. Known to many as Dawn Summers from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, or Georgina Sparks from Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg had a career that spanned nearly her entire life. She was a fixture for Millennial audiences especially, thanks to her emergence as a child star in the 1990s and her transition to genre hits like Buffy. The news of Trachtenberg’s passing was a gut-punch, but many have been honoring her life and legacy by revisiting her best on-screen performances.
One such performance came in 1996’s Harriet the Spy, the family film from Nickelodeon that helped launch Trachtenberg to stardom. Recently, tracking down Harriet the Spy online hasn’t been easy, as it hasn’t been on any of the biggest streaming services. That changed this week, making Harriet the Spy much more accessible than it has been in a while.
On April 1st, Harriet the Spy was added to the streaming lineup on Paramount+, the service that houses most of Nickelodeon’s archives. With the film now available on such a prominent streamer, fans of Trachtenberg’s can now revisit her earliest and most popular movie role.
New on Paramount+ This Month
Harriet the Spy is just one of dozens of movie titles that were added to the Paramount+ lineup on April 1st. You can check out the full list of those new arrivals below.
Along Came a Spider
April Fool’s Day
Arrival
Braveheart
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Clear and Present Danger
Clerks
Cop Land
Deep Impact
Dope
Empire Records
Escape from Alcatraz
Faster
Flags of Our Fathers
Four Brothers
Fresh (1994)
Gangs of New York
Girl, Interrupted
Hard Eight
Hardball
Harriet the Spy
Head of State
Her
Hot Rod
I See You
Kaboom
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Malcolm X
Marvelous and the Black Hole
Moneyball
Nacho Libre
Noah
Paranormal Activity
Patriot Games
Point Break (1991)
Regarding Henry
Rings (2017)
Rounders
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Sabrina (1954)
Scary Movie
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Sherlock Gnomes
Sidewalks of New York
Smoke Signals
Soapdish
Space Jam (1996)
Sucker Punch
Sunset Boulevard
Team America: World Police
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Terminator Genisys
The Bye Bye Man
The Caddy (1953)
The Collector
The Core
The Courier
The Gambler
The Gift
The Girl on the Train
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Guilt Trip
The Lookout
The Ring
The Ring Two
The Running Man
The Saint
The Score
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Truman Show
The Tuxedo
The Uninvited (2009)
Three Days of the Condor
Twisted
Uncommon Valor
Underclassman
Undisputed
Unforgiven
Up in Smoke
Young Sherlock Holmes
The Last Stop in Yuma County
Before Dawn
