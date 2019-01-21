‘Mighty Ducks’ Cast Reunites At Hockey Game

The cast of The Mighty Ducks reunited in the perfect location: an Anaheim Ducks game.

“Some might great people joined us at today’s game,” the Anaheim Ducks officiall Twitter account shared. “Some of your favorite Mighty Ducks visited us on Long Island and met a few of our guys after the game.” Kenan Thompson, Danny Tamberelli, Colombe Jacobson-Derstine, and Vincent Larusso were in attendance, each wearing custom jerseys with their respective characters’ named on them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the tweet from the Anaheim Ducks with the cast reunion photos below.

Some mighty great people joined us at today’s game! Some of your favorite Mighty Ducks visited us on Long Island and met a few of our guys after the game. #LetsGoDucks⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/xFsggnYe8v — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 21, 2019

Also featured in the photos are several Anaheim Ducks players, such as goaltender Josh Gibson. The Mighty Ducks stars didn’t exactly bring any luck to the Anaheim Ducks, though. The team was defeated by the Islanders in a thorough 3-0 loss.

The original The Mighty Ducks debuted in 1992, instantly becoming a fan-favorite flick sticking with its young audience through the years. Its $50 million run at the domestic box office (it did not see a foreign release) was enough to prompt a pair of sequels. D2: Mighty Ducks would release in 1994, earning $45 million at the box office, with D3: The Mighty Ducks debuting in 1996 to the smallest haul as it would only take in $22 million.

None of the films were critically acclaimed, often getting bashed by critics, but their fandom remains. Today, the actors are popping up randomly, some stars shining a bit brighter than others in Hollywood. Thompson, for example, is a regular on Saturday Night Live. Tamberelli has followed a career of voice acting with titles such as Grand Theft Auto V, while also appearing in live-action titles, as well.

Would you like to see the cast of The Mighty Ducks reunite on the big screen ever again? Were three movies more than enough for you? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD.

(box office numbers from Box Office Mojo)