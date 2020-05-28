All Three Mighty Ducks Movies Are Streaming on HBO Max

✖

When Disney+ launched back in November, it was missing a few key titles and franchises due to existing streaming rights deals. Things like National Treasure and Star Wars: The Last Jedi were missing from the stout Disney streaming lineup since they were already available on Netflix. All three films in The Mighty Ducks franchise are in the same boat, only their home is with a different competitor. You can currently find The Mighty Ducks and its sequels on HBO Max.

WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service just launched on Wednesday, but the Mighty Ducks movies had been streaming on HBO Now and HBO Go for quite a while before that. When HBO Max arrived, all of the movies and shows on the regular HBO shifted over to the service. This includes The Mighty Ducks. However, the beloved hockey movies won't be on HBO Max for very long.

It's Disney's goal to get all of its content on Disney+ eventually, but it can't do that until all of the current streaming contracts with other services expire. For The Mighty Ducks, that contract looks to be completed this summer. Disney+ has a placeholder card for the film that reveals it will be available to stream on July 3rd of this year, which means it will likely be leaving HBO Max at that time. The sequels, however, are a different story.

D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks aren't scheduled to arrive on Disney+ until January 1, 2021. They'll likely stay put on HBO Max until then.

It may be a while before Disney+ has access to all three Mighty Ducks movies, but the streaming service is clearly confident in the franchise moving forward. The Mighty Ducks animated series is streaming on Disney+, and has been since launch. Additionally, the folks at Disney+ are working on a new original series that will serve as a sequel to the films. Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as Coach Bombay, co-starring alongside Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham. The cast also includes Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, and De'Jon Watts.

In this new series, the Mighty Ducks have evolved into a powerhouse team that no longer helps out the underdogs. When 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is cut from the team, he and his mom Alex (Graham) start a new team of misfits. Sound familiar?

For now, you'll have to head to HBO Max for all of your favorite Mighty Ducks content, but it won't belong before the franchise flies together to Disney+.

