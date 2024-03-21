Migration: Illumination's Latest Movie Gets Streaming Premiere Date
Migration is coming to Peacock in April.
Illumination has cranked out quite a few hits over the last decade-plus, releasing films like Despicable Me, Sing, and last year's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The latest film from the popular studio, Migration, found some success at the box office at the end of 2023 and the start of 2024, and is now finally preparing to make its streaming debut.
This week, Peacock revealed the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster over the course of April. Among the new additions is Migration, which is arriving on Peacock on April 19th.
Migration tells the story of a family of ducks who don't ever venture far away from their pond. When they decide to migrate south for the first time, a wrong turn sends them on an adventure of a lifetime.
Coming Soon to Peacock
Migration doesn't hit Peacock until the middle of April, but the streaming service is getting the month started with a bunch of new additions. All six seasons of Community are joining the Peacock roster on April 1st, along with dozens of popular movies.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's April 1st additions below!
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock)
Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)
Big Daddy
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito's Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who
Half Baked
Hancock
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It's Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It
Land
Legend ('15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime
Love at First Bark
Madagascar
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown's White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale