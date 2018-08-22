Mila Kunis Will Play a Superhero on This One Condition

Mila Kunis has yet to take on a superhero movie role, and while she’s not seeking it out, there is one thing that could persuade her to dive into the land of superpowered heroes.

Kunis stars alongside Kate McKinnon in The Spy Who Dumped Me, and during the press junket for the film, Kunis was asked if she was up for doing a superhero movie. “No, that’s a lot of working out,” Kunis told MTV. “Yeah, lots of those people are hungry, and you have to be because you have to be in shape and I don’t want to be hungry for 10 years.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

McKinnon brought up Kunis’ movie Black Swan as an example of her already doing that sort of thing, but for Kunis, it’s the longterm commitment that makes her hesitant.

“For like six months right,” Kunis said. “These people are like, they’re just working out nonstop. They have to be in shape.”

McKinnon seems up for joining a superhero movie though, and when asked what superhero she would like to be she offered up her own creation. “Grape Girl,” McKinnon said. “She eats too many grapes but it doesn’t affect her. I can eat grapes all day and nothing…I don’t get full.”

If McKinnon does end up in a superhero movie, however, Kunis said she would be in.

“If Kate McKinnon’s in a superhero movie I’ll join her. I’ll turn into a plate for you. That will be my superpower and then you can just eat grapes off me,” Kunis said.

So there you have it. If there’s a movie called The Adventures of Grape Girl and Plate Lady you know who is starring in the lead roles.

Kunis did say that she would also be game if the film was more comedic.

“What if I don’t want to be fit one day? Once you sign onto these superhero movies you’re signed on for the rest of your life,” Kunis said. “You have to do them a lot, and I’m not against them, I love them. Kate you and I could be superhero ladies if it’s like a funny superhero Guardians of the Galaxy-esque movie.”

Kunis has starred in films based on famous franchises before, of course, including her roles in Max Payne and Oz the Great and Powerful, but it would be great to get her into the Marvel or DC movie universes for sure. Now that Sony has their universe maybe there are more options there too. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.