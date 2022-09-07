Mila Kunis Stars in First Trailer For Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive

Mila Kunis is about to be at the center of Netflix's latest twisty thriller. On Tuesday, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive, the upcoming film adaptation of Jessica Knoll's 2015 novel of the same name. The film is directed by The Sandman and The Handmaid's Tale alum Mike Barker, with a screenplay written by Knoll. The cast of Luckiest Girl Alive also includes Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Jennifer Beals, Connie Britton, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Carson MacCormac, Alexandra Beaton, Nicole Huff, and Alex Barone.

Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli (played by Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

"There was so much of my own story and experience embedded in this character," Knoll told Netflix's Tudum. "It was really important to me that I be the one to tell it."

"My job was to help [Jessica] tell her story in a different medium," Barker echoed. "It's about a woman having to face the trauma she's hidden for such a long time in order to move forward."

"If this is the thing that helps people who have stayed silent about it for a long time... Sadly, that's the culture that a lot of us grew up in," Knoll said of the film's potential impact. "[There's this idea that] if something happens to you, you likely played a role in it, and you should feel a lot of shame for that; you shouldn't make trouble and you shouldn't talk about it. We don't offer people enough support. We just don't."

Luckiest Girl Alive will debut in select cinemas on September 30th, before launching on Netflix on October 7th.