Netflix Reveals Full List of Every Original Movie Coming in 2022

2022 is looking like a massive year for movies on Netflix. The streaming service unveiled a movie preview trailer on Thursday morning that showed off footage from several big movies being released throughout the year. What you may not know, however, is that trailer is just the tip of the iceberg. Netflix has pledged to release at least one new movie every week, but there are actually quite a few more than that on the way.

Along with the trailer, Netflix posted a complete list of every original film set to debut in 2022, along with some brief descriptions of the plot and the talent involved. While there are only 52 weeks in the year, there are 86 movies on the list. There is going to be a lot to watch on Netflix in 2022.

Knives Out 2 is arguably the most anticipated film on the entire list, with Netflix writing a massive check to acquire the Rian Johnson franchise. Another massive title, which was featured heavily in the trailer, is The Gray Man, a crime thriller from Joe and Anthony Russo. The Adam Project, which hits Netflix next month, reunites Ryan Reynolds with Free Guy director Shawn Levy.

To top it all off, Netflix has not one, but two new films starring Adam Sandler on the way this year.

You can check out the complete list of Netflix’s 2022 original films below!

13: The Musical

Best-known as the all-teenage Broadway production that marked Ariana Grande’s professional debut, 13: The Musical celebrates the awkward ups and downs of coming-of-age. Adapted by Tony Award winner Robert Horn with new music from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, the movie centers around 12-year-old Evan Goldman, who, “following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, grapples with his parents’ divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.” Tamra Davis, the woman behind classics like Half Baked, Billy Madison and the 2002 Britney Spears movie Crossroads is directing, Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Neil Meron is producing, and Debra Messing and Rhea Perlman star alongside an ensemble of teenage newcomers.

20th Century Girl

Y2K revival energy is strong in this story about a turn-of-the-century romance. “In 1999, 17-year-old Bo-ra finds her first love: a sweet, pure but heartbreaking relationship. Years later in the 21st century, news about her first love revives her teenage romance that she once thought had forgotten. 20th Century Girl narrates the lives of the youth in their 20s, filled with vivid moments of love and friendship.” Bang Woo-ri, who won the award for Best Short Film at the Blue Dragon Awards for Mrs. Young, helms this all-star Korean cast that includes Kim You-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo, and Roh Yoon-Seo.

The Adam Project (March 11)

Stranger Things’ producer Shawn Levy’s new film stars Ryan Reynolds as “a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.” The movie also stars Zoe Saldaña, Catherine Keener and introduces newcomer Walker Scobell. And good news for 13 Going On 30 fans: There’s a Mark Ruffalo/Jennifer Garner reunion.

Against the Ice (March 2)

Based on the book Two Against the Ice by Ejnar Mikkelsen, this Peter Flinth-directed movie “is a true story of friendship, love, survival, and the power of the human spirit as two men (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole) trek unknown parts of Greenland on a harrowing expedition that changed history.” What’s that they say about winter?

All Quiet on the Western Front (Im Westen nichts Neues)

Based on the 1929 war epic All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque (the same book that inspired the classic pre-Code Hollywood adaptation and many others since), this German-language film tracks “a young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.”

Along for the Ride

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fans, we ride at dawn! Writer Sofia Alvarez (who adapted Jenny Han’s beloved books for the screen) is directing this movie based on Sarah Dessen’s 2009 YA novel. Starring Emma Pasarow, Kate Bosworth, Dermot Mulroney and Andie MacDowell, Along For The Ride takes place the summer before college, when “Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Richard Linklater’s latest epic tale is an animated story “of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives – the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas, who has intergalactic dreams of his own.” Inspired by the filmmaker’s own life, this “snapshot of American life in the 1960s” stars Glen Powell, Jack Black, Zachary Levi and more.

Athena

French director Romain Gavras is best known for his work on music videos like Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” Justice’s “Stress” and M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls.” His fourth feature film, written with Les Misérables’s Ladj Ly and Elias Belkeddar explores fraught family dynamics: “Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.”

Beauty

Written by Lena Waithe and directed by Andrew Dosunmu, Beauty follows “a gifted young Black woman who struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract.” Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash and Sharon Stone in one movie? Yes, please.

Bigbug (February 11)

The latest from Amélie and A Very Long Engagement filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet follows “a group of bickering suburbanites” who “find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well-intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety.”

Black Crab (March 18)

Noomi Rapace stars in this post-apocalyptic Swedish thriller based on Jerker Virdborg’s book of the same name. Black Crab “follows six soldiers sent on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago without knowing what dangers lie ahead or who they can trust.”

Blonde

Ana de Armas embodies the platinum bombshell in Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ acclaimed book of the same name. The movie tells “the boldly reimagined private story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. The film is a fictional portrait of the model, actress and singer during the ’50s and ’60s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.” Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson and Adrien Brody co-star.

Boo!

Marlon Wayans produces and stars alongside Stranger Things fave Priah Ferguson (you may know her as the one, the only, Erica Sinclair) in this father-daughter adventure with a Halloween twist: “When a teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, she must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father (Marlon Wayans).”

Brazen (Now Streaming)

In this house, we love and respect Nora Roberts. Monika Mitchell directs this adaptation of the romance author’s book, Brazen Virtue. Alyssa Milano plays “prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace,” who “hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C., because her estranged sister summons her. When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed and gets involved in the case.”

Bubble (April 28)

Tetsurō Araki’s anime film explores the aftermath of a world forever changed by a rain of bubbles that defy gravity. “Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers who appears suddenly. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.”

The Bubble

Judd Apatow’s latest comedy finds “a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.” The ill-fated Hollywooders are played by a star-studded cast that includes Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann and Pedro Pascal. Even in the worst of times, nature finds a way.

Carter

The Villainess director Jung Byung-gil presents an action-packed experience in this Korean thriller starring Joo Won: “Agent Carter, who suffers memory loss, is thrown into an explosive mission filled with inexplicable mysteries.”

Choose or Die (April 15)

Sex Education‘s Asa Butterfield stars in this Toby Meakins thriller. The plot goes as follows: “After firing up a lost ’80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences.”

Day Shift

Jamie Foxx vampire movie with Snoop Dogg. Need we say more? Okay, fine. J.J. Perry’s directorial debut stars Foxx as “a hard-working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.” Dave Franco, Meagan Good and Natasha Liu Bordizzo co-star.

Don’t Blame Karma

Director Elisa Miller is the only Mexican woman filmmaker to ever win a Golden Palm for a short fiction feature (for her 2006 film Ver llover) at the Cannes Film Festival. Don’t Blame Karma follows the travails of Sara “a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. Fate will put her face to face with her sister, Lucy, who enjoys very different luck, and in a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision.”

Drifting Home

Penguin Highway director Hiroyasu Ishida’s new anime film tracks the relationship between two boyhood friends: “Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but as time goes on the relationship between the two sixth graders seems strained as they keep avoiding one another. One day during their summer vacation, they go to a housing complex that is scheduled to be demolished. Having grown up there, the place holds a lot of memories, but while playing, they suddenly get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon, and when they regain consciousness, they see an entire ocean before them as the housing complex has drifted into a mysterious sea and Kosuke and Natsume with it. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins.”

Enola Holmes 2

She’s baaaack! Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as a teen sleuth alongside Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and Helena Bonham Carter in this sequel to Enola Holmes. Now a detective in her own right, “Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel.”

Falling for Christmas

Janeen Damian directs legend Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in this holiday rom-com. Lohan plays “a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who “gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” Every word, a gem.

The Good Nurse

Based on the New York Times-bestselling book, this Darren Aronofsky-produced film is helmed by Another Round’s Tobias Lindholm, and written by 1917’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in this true story about a nurse who risks her own life to uncover the truth after becoming suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths.

The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page walk into a spy movie… Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo bring us this adaptation of Mark Greaney’s The Gray Man: “When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary – whose true identity is known to none – accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Academy Award-winner Guillermo del Toro is taking on a classic, and his stop-motion musical about the wooden marionette brought to life to soothe Geppetto’s grief includes a cast worthy of such a tall-tale. Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman and Gregory Mann will all lend their voices to prove that Pinocchio is in fact, a real boy.

Home Team (Now Streaming)

Kevin James plays Sean Payton, an NFL head coach who gets suspended after a Super Bowl win and heads home to lick his wounds. There, he finds redemption by coaching his 12-year-old son’s football league.

Hustle

Betting it all on basketball hasn’t always gone well for Adam Sandler (just ask Uncut Gems’ Howard Ratner), but he’s putting that bad karma behind him in Jeremiah Zagar’s film about a “down-on-his-luck basketball scout” who discovers a “once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad,” played by real-life NBA player, Juancho Hernangómez, and “takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.” The film also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith and Robert Duvall.

The Inheritance

Alejandro Brugués’ upcoming horror movie is written by Chris LaMont and Joe Russo whose script was featured on the 2018 BloodList, making Russo & LaMont the first writers to appear on the annual list of best dark genre films three times! “On the eve of his 75th birthday, billionaire Charles Abernathy invites his four estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone – or something – is coming to kill him. To ensure his family will help protect him from whatever’s coming, Abernathy puts each of their inheritances on the line – they’ll get nothing if he’s found dead by dawn.”

Ivy & Bean

Feel the Beat director Elissa Down is back with an adaptation of Annie Barrows’ New York Times bestselling book series Ivy & Bean that proves that opposites attract in friendship, too: “Ivy and Bean never expected to be friends. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful and observant. Bean is playful, exuberant and fearless. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends.”

A Jazzman’s Blues

Based on the very first screenplay Tyler Perry wrote more than 20 years ago, A Jazzman’s Blues “unspools forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.” Perry will also direct and produce the movie, which stars Joshua Boone, Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott and Ryan Eggold.

Jung_E

South Korean horror master Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Hellbound) directs this dystopian portrait of “a desolated Earth in the 22nd century that is no longer inhabitable due to climate change. Amid the chaos, an internal war breaks out in the shelter built for human survival. Victory – meaning the end of the war – now hinges on finding a way to clone the legendary mercenary JUNG_E into a scalable robot.”

Khufiya

Bollywood superstar Tabu stars as “Krishna Mehra, an R&AW [India’s foreign intelligence service] operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets.” As if that wasn’t enough pressure, she also has to juggle “her dual identity as a spy and a lover.” Vishal Bhardwaj directs a cast that includes Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Knives Out 2

Detective Benoit Blanc has a whole new list of suspects in the follow up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunit hit. Joining Daniel Craig’s southern gent to peel back the layers of this mystery are Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Emma Corrin is trading in Buckingham Palace for a country estate in this adaptation of the classic D. H. Lawrence novel directed by The Mustang’s Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. Alongside Jack O’Connell, Corrin plays “Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who soon finds herself married to a man that she eventually falls out of love with. Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate, discovering more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realizes that she has fallen heart and soul, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.”

Love and Leashes (February 11)

This love story directed by Park Hyun-jin marks an interesting departure from traditional Korean courtship films. “Love and Leashes is a film about a different kind of romance between a man with a unique taste and a woman who stumbles upon his secret. Seo Hyun, who recently played a shapeshifting swindler in Private Lives, will star in her first film. Jung Ji-woo, played by Seo Hyun in the film, is a woman who leads a racy romance by engaging in a ‘special’ relationship with her co-worker after she accidentally learns about his secret peculiarities. Performing outstandingly across an array of genres like in the musical Swag Age: Shout, Joseon!, the drama Please Don’t Date Him, and Imitation, rising star Lee Jun-young will play the role of Jung Ji-hoo, a man with unusual tastes.”

Love in the Villa

Love, Guaranteed director Mark Steven Johnson knows his way around a rom-com. This one stars Kat Graham as a young woman who takes a post-breakup trip to Verona, “only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical,and very good-looking, British man” played by Tom Hopper of Umbrella Academy fame.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Jessica Knoll adapted her own best-selling 2015 novel for this film, directed by Mike Barker. Starring Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Jennifer Beals, Connie Britton, Justine Loop and Scoot McNairy, Luckiest Girl Alive “centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.”

Me Time

Dads just want to have fun! Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hall star in this John Hamburg-directed comedy about a stay-at-home dad who “finds himself with some ‘me time’ for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, and reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.”

Metal Lords

What do you get when the team behind Game of Thrones writes and produces a high school comedy? The answer is Metal Lords, a movie about two kids who “start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal. They can’t find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they’re going to win the Battle of the Bands.” Peter Sollett directs an ensemble cast that includes Knives Out’s Jaeden Martell, Noah Urrea, Emma’s Isis Hainsworth, and Fleabag’s Brett Gelman. D.B. Weiss penned the script, and David Benioff is an executive producer.

Monica, O My Darling

Somebody call Annalise Keating because we’re talking about how to get away with murder. This noir thriller comedy directed by India’s Vasan Bala centers around a man who “desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder. Go on a roller coaster of dark and devilish twists and turns in this crime drama where survival is the key.”

Monkey Man

Dev Patel’s directorial debut is a revenge thriller tracking “an unlikely hero” who “emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values, seeking revenge from those who took everything from him many years ago.”

The Mother

Jennifer Lopez has come to slay… literally. She plays “a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men in this action-packed film directed by Niki Caro.” Peter Craig, who wrote The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2, and Lovecraft Country’s Misha Green are behind the script, and Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci and Lucy Paez co-star.

The Mothership

After her own successful directorial debut, Halle Berry is stepping back in front of the camera and passing the lens over to first-timer Matt Charman. The Mothership is a “sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband (Omari Hardwick) mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids (Jaiden J. Smith, Quinn McPherson) embark on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly – the truth.”

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Stay away from our phones, Stephen King! John Lee Hancock wrote and directed this movie based on the legendary author’s latest collection of novellas, If It Bleeds. Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, and Joe Tippett bring to life this story of “a young boy living in a small town, who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire. The two form a bond over books and an iPhone, but when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.”

Munich – The Edge of War (Now Streaming)

Is it even a period war film if George MacKay isn’t the lead? The 1917 actor springs forward in time to 1938, when “civil servant Hugh Legat accompanies British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to Munich in a desperate bid to broker peace with German leader Adolf Hitler. Once there, Legat encounters his old friend Paul von Hartmann, a German diplomat who has in his possession a document signaling Hitler’s true intent: a war of conquest across Europe. Amid frantic negotiations at the Munich Conference, Hugh and Paul conspire to prevent a terrifying conflict.”

My Father’s Dragon

Animation legend and Academy Award-nominated director Nora Twomey is behind this adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s children’s book My Father’s Dragon: “Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.”

The Noel Diary

You may know director Charles Shyer as one-half of the creative team behind 1991’s Father of the Bride and its sequel (the other half being Nancy Meyers, of course). Now, he’s turning his lens on Christmas with a heartwarming drama starring Justin Hartley: “When bestselling author Jacob Turner (Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) – a beautiful young woman on a mysterious journey of her own. Together, they embark on an adventure to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.”

Operation Mincemeat (May 11)

This movie is the Mr. Darcy equivalent of the Spider-Man meme, with not one but two formerly prideful and prejudiced Englishmen (Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen) co-starring to save the world from fascism. Directed by John Madden from a script by Michelle Ashford, Operation Mincemeat is an extraordinary true story that follows two intelligence officers who, “hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.”

The Pale Blue Eye

Crazy Heart and Hostiles director Scott Cooper has been eyeing this adaptation of Louis Bayard’s historical crime thriller for more than a decade. “The film is a Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy, West Point, and surrounds a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale portrays retired detective Augustus Landor, tasked with investigating the murders.”

A Perfect Pairing

Afterlife of the Party star Victoria Justice is moving on from redemption and into red wine in this rom-com with a vintner’s twist: “To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.” Directed by Stuart McDonald from a script by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, the movie also stars Falling Inn Love’s Adam Demos.

Persuasion

This adaptation of Jane Austen’s final novel (it was published six months after her death in 1817) marks British theater director Carrie Cracknell’s feature directorial debut and stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding in their best Regency garb. “Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth – the dashing one she let get away – crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”

Purple Hearts

Dead to Me and Spinning Out director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directs this movie based on Tess Wakefield’s 2017 novel of the same name. “Purple Hearts is the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and against all odds, fall hopelessly in love.” Sofia Carson will co-write and perform the film’s original soundtrack.

Qala

Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt is back with a movie starring Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri in “a story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.”

Rescued by Ruby (March 17)

Dog lovers, this one’s for you: “State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home, but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it’s their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet.” Based on a true story, and adapted from the short stories Ruby: A Dogwink Story and Dogwink Ruby by Squire Rushnell and Louise DuArt, Rescued by Ruby is directed by Katt Shea, from a script by Karen Janszen.

The Royal Treatment (Streaming Now)

As JLo first taught us two decades ago, falling in love with the groom whose wedding you’re working at is no cakewalk. Laura Marano finds this out the hard way in The Royal Treatment as Izzy, a New York hairdresser who “seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love – or duty – prevail?” But really, who could blame her for wanting to keep Mena Massoud’s curls for herself?

Rustin

Colman Domingo stars in this biopic of “charismatic, gay, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.” Directed by Ma Rainey’s Back Bottom’s George C. Wolfe, who wrote the script with Oscar-winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. Chris Rock, Audra McDonald, and Jeffrey Wright co-star – and as if that wasn’t enough star power, Rustin is produced by Higher Ground, Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company.

The School for Good and Evil

Paul Feig is giving us Wicked vibes in this good witch/bad witch rivalry based on the best-selling book series by Soman Chainani. “Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.” And a cast that includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh? Now that’s magic.

The Sea Beast

Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams is headed to the high seas in his latest animated movie. “In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.”

Senior Year (May 13)

Rebel Wilson’s going back to high school in this movie about a cheerleader who falls off a pyramid and into a 20-year coma. “She wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.” Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Mary Holland, Zoë Chao and Chris Parnell also star in Grace and Frankie director Alex Hardcastle’s feature in the tradition of Never Been Kissed.

Seoul Vibe

We’re talking speed car chases in this Moon Hyun-sung-directed action blockbuster about “a talented crew of baby drivers – known as the Sangedong Supreme team. With the world’s eyes trained to the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, the illegal transactions of capital (funds) is a significant issue. A special operation driven by the Sangedong Supreme team starts to unravel the corruption behind the slush funds.” And with Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun and Ong Seong-wu at the wheel, you’re in for a wild ride.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

Bob Shirahata helms this anime spin-off of hit manga The Seven Deadly Sins by Nakaba Suzuki, who has written a new original story: “Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.”

Shirley

Regina King is “unbought and unbossed” as Shirley Chisholm in this film written and directed by Academy Award winner John Ridley. “Shirley is the intimate portrayal of trailblazing political icon Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for President of the US, and the cost of accomplishment for Shirley herself. This film will tell the story of Chisholm’s boundary-breaking and historic presidential campaign, based on exclusive and extensive conversations with family, friends and those who knew her best.” The all-star cast also includes Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, André Holland and Terrence Howard.

Slumberland

In films like Constantine, I Am Legend and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2, director Francis Lawrence has made a career out of exploring what nightmare scenarios look like. Now, he’s traveling to the root of the problem with this family-friendly film starring Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, and Kyle Chandler. “A young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland, and with the help of an eccentric outlaw, she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again.”

Spaceman

Chernobyl director Johan Renck proved that he can make dripping water feel like the scariest thing in the world. Now, he’s heading to space, so you can just imagine what’s in store. “An astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust, finds his earthly life falling to pieces. He turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.” Based on the book Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar, the movie stars Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar.

Spiderhead

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett star in this science fiction nail-biter based on the New Yorker short story “Escape from Spiderhead,” by George Saunders. “In the near future, two young convicts grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary, who experiments on inmates with emotion-altering drugs.”

The Swimmers

Welsh-Egyptian Indie star Sally El Hosaini helms this inspirational movie, which tracks “the true story of swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini’s miraculous journey as refugees from war-torn Syria, all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics.” The Mardini sisters are played by French-Lebanese siblings Manal and Nathalie Issa.

The Takedown

Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte are on the other side of the law in Louis Leterrier’s movie: “Ousmane Diakité (Sy) and François Monge (Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. Many years ago they worked together but life took them apart. The unlikely pair is reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them all the way up to the French Alps. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.”

Tall Girl 2 (February 11)

Your favorite tall teen is back for more in this Emily Ting-directed sequel to 2019’s Tall Girl: “After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the ‘tall girl’ – she’s popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year’s school musical. But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.”

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18)

Leatherface fires up his chainsaw once again in this direct sequel to the 1974 horror classic, from Director David Blue Garcia and Writer/Producer Fede Alvarez: “After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.”

They Cloned Tyrone

It’s Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris against the world in Juel Taylor’s “pulpy mystery caper” about “a series of eerie events” that lead “an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.”

Through My Window (February 4)

Falling in love with the neighbor next door is a tale as old as time, but things get extra steamy in this Marçal Forés-directed adaptation of Ariana Godoy’s novel of the same name starring Spain’s Clara Galle and Julio Peña: “Raquel has been in love with Ares forever, her attractive and mysterious neighbor. She watches him without being noticed because, much to her dismay, they haven’t exchanged a single word. Raquel has a very clear mission: to make Ares fall in love with her. But she is not an innocent girl and she is not prepared to lose everything along the way, and certainly not herself.”

Troll

What’s even more terrifying than an online troll? A real-life monster. This Norwegian film helmed by 2018’s Tomb Raider director, Roar Uthaug, goes “deep inside the mountain of Dovre,” where “something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?”

Tyler Perry’s Madea Homecoming

In Madea’s 12th appearance in the Tyler Perry cinematic universe, the matriarch “prepares to welcome her family who have all come into town to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation from college.” Of course, things can’t go that smoothly, and “hidden secrets threaten to destroy the joyous family homecoming.”

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com

Argentine filmmaker Gabriela Tagliavini made waves in the rom-com world with her 2003 hit Ladies’ Night, about two women finding love in Mexico City. Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. star in her latest romantic caper: “Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small-town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.”

We Have a Ghost

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon helms this spooky family adventure starring Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Isabella Russo and more. “Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.”

The Weekend Getaway (March 3)

Leighton Meester’s last foray into best-friend thriller territory resulted in 2011 cinematic treasure The Roommate, so this plot has us particularly hyped: “A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman (Leighton Meester) is accused of killing her best friend (Christina Wolfe) and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.” Directed by Kim Farrant and based on the book of the same name by Sarah Alderson, the movie also stars Ziad Bakri and Luke Norris.

Wendell & Wild

From The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick, and written by Selick and Jordan Peele, this animated film follows “scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death.”

White Noise

Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s acclaimed 1985 novel White Noise stars past muses Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig along with Jodie Turner-Smith, Don Cheadle, André Benjamin and more. “At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

Windfall (March 18)

Charlie McDowell directs his real-life spouse Lily Collins, along with Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons, in “a Hitchcockian thriller following a wealthy couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it’s being robbed.”

The Wonder

[Read this in a Florence Pugh voice]: “The Irish Midlands, 1862 – a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright is brought to a tiny village to observe 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell. Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months. Is the village harbouring a saint ‘surviving on manna from heaven’ or are there more ominous motives at work? A psychological thriller inspired by the 19th-century phenomenon of the ‘fasting girls’ and adapted from the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue (Room).” Disobedience and A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio directs Pugh, along with The Souvenir’s Tom Burke.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Director Na Hyun (2017’s The Prison) brings us this spy movie full of twists and turns about “a merciless man known as Yaksha” who “crosses paths with a prosecutor on a special inspection mission in Shenyang, a city in China notorious for espionage.” As rule-breaker Yaksha, South Korean actor Sol Kyung-gu faces off with Squid Game alum Park Hae-soo as prosecutor Ji-hoon.

You People

If a script written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris and directed by Barris isn’t enough to make you belly laugh, just wait until you glimpse the rest of this cast. Hill stars alongside Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, La La Anthony and more in this comedy about how “a new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.”